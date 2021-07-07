Minimalism that Doesn’t Look “Sterile”- How to Achieve it?

If a while ago only wealthy customers and owners of spacious apartments turned to designers for minimalistic layouts, now ordinary families of average income often choose this particular style. Motivation (apart from “I like the style”) is completely different. Someone is attracted by emptiness, as in the first days after moving – you want more air, not more things. Others dream of perfect order in the house, and minimalism seems to oblige this desire. Some people prefer to ergonomically place all things in the apartment – so that the furniture is not visible. It would seem that the tasks are different, but the solution is the same – minimalism.

Today it is not about being sterile, strict, boring: minimalism is much more than this and it has enormous benefits which we will review below.

Minimalism can be different

Previously, minimalism was understood exclusively as a style from a glossy magazine: everything is white, technological lighting, minimal or no decor, polished surfaces, a lot of glass. In online publications, such projects are often commented on in the tone of “beautiful, like a theatrical scenery, but it is impossible to live in it” or “I am terrified imagining how my kid will climb onto this white sofa with his hands in paint.”

Modern minimalism is more about a lifestyle – the rejection of the excess in favor of the sufficient. The decor is there, but it is “mobile”: by placing bright vases and different textiles, you can instantly change the mood. And in a month, you can easily remove all this, returning the laconicism in the interior.

Different items are always present in the interior, but with minimalism, it is much more important to have thoughtful and redundant storage systems for them. So that with one hand gesture you could quickly put things in order – not a single salt cellar on the kitchen countertop, not a kettle, not a mug in plain sight. This is the style for connoisseurs of visual emptiness. And white, although it remains white, is perfectly washed and cleaned.

It is clear that in each case minimalism is different: for a bachelor businessman it is one thing, but for a family of four it is the other. While it is not sterile, it is definitely less chaotic than other styles. The main idea is that modern minimalism helps to live easier: it does not require titanic efforts in cleaning – it is easy to maintain order in it. For this, everything is embodied.

Tip: If you like ornaments, expressive decor and constantly strive to decorate the interior, it is better to think about a different style. After all, the main thing in design is a reflection of the character of homeowners. And minimalism as an interior style will shackle you.

So what is it – minimalism style in the interior?

Features of minimalism:

free space,

competent zoning of premises,

many well thought out storage spaces,

multi-tasking or transformable furniture,

simple materials – wood, metal, concrete, self-leveling floor,

the possibility of using “rough” textures – plaster, aged metal, brick,

simple lines, lack of ornaments and deliberate play of color.

Does minimalism equal asceticism?

Not at all. Lack of visual noise does not mean lack of amenities. Let’s talk about a vacuum cleaner. In everyday life, you can buy anything you want, even a beautiful fashionable one – hang it on the wall next to the parking base. For minimalism, rather, it will be a solution with a built-in vacuum cleaner, when all communications and hoses are built into the walls, and in a separate room there is a large glass flask for dust, or rather, for micro-dust – it simply is not in the air at home.

Air conditioning is rather central, when there are no “indoor units.” It’s the same with the built-in ventilation system: you don’t have to open the windows at all, but you can still breathe clean, oxygen-enriched air. Acoustic systems, lighting – everything that is possible is built-in and works remotely (without switches on the walls).

Does minimalism equal gigantomania?

Yes, minimalism was originally the style of giant apartments. But now it is a tool for creating a neat, well thought out apartment. Maybe not small, but medium-sized apartments. The difference is that all the functional storage systems you need for life will be hidden. The main value of such an interior is a space free from furniture.

Is minimalism the style of lonely wolves?

It is easy to maintain order if you live alone (or hardly visit your apartment). And what about a family with children?

In fact, minimalism is ideal for families with small children. It sets a certain example of a clean space that even a child can read. In such an atmosphere, it is very easy to teach a kid to fold toys or clean up messes – just show where and how. And here we go back to the clever storage systems that are hidden. Most of the budget, according to the owners, is spent on creating functional and spacious storage systems that are hidden in plain sight. With them, cleaning becomes a matter of a couple of minutes.

Is minimalism only suitable for an apartment with a housekeeper?

If you hate dusting, the classic style is your enemy, not minimalism. All decorative elements, elaborate patterns, sculptures, vases, paintings and cornices must be kept clean – in minimalism, they mostly do not exist. In addition, the style initially presupposes the rejection of excessive decor: there will not be a lot of arranged objects.

Does minimalism equal white?

But what about gloss, glass and white – you ask. It’s simple: modern minimalism allows any fashionable interpretation not necessarily the sterile one: pastel and even bright shades of color. As for the materials, they are just wear-resistant, easy to clean.

If you still want a white interior, then you should know: the dust on it is almost invisible. White creates a space that is initially clean.

There are many options for using color in minimalist interiors. The photo above is an example of a minimalist room in pastel colors. In the photo below – white “diluted” with warm wood.



Is minimalism expensive?

Everything here is the same as with clothes. Different brands, different prices. Minimalism can be both very expensive and adequate. The question is what to compare with. Real classic furniture such as from Nyfurnitureoutlets.com, not indistinct imitations, is expensive, and handmade wallpaper will come out much more expensive than smooth painted walls.

Minimalism is rather complex in terms of construction: joints, light niches, various planes (all this is characteristic of the minimalism style) must be made flawlessly. And the final price of materials, furnishings depends on the search for a specific designer for the tasks and budget of a specific project.



In the photo: niche shelves in this project are made in plasterboard sheathing. To create a feeling of depth, the shelves inside were painted in a dark gray color.

Does minimalism equal solid restrictions?

Rather, minimalism pushes you towards interior awareness. Follow not the style or budget, but your needs and dreams. Appreciating air and space should be above things. You should understand what you are ready to get rid of, and what you just want to hide from sight.

Yes, minimalism is strict and presupposes a sense of proportion. Yes, in such an interior every centimeter of the area must be as functional as possible. Yes, these are interiors for those who are able to enjoy the nuances of color transitions through the right lighting and the selection of textures. In fact, minimalism is a movement from the outside to the inside; abandonment of the ostentatious in favor of the convenient. No wonder even Scandinavian styles gravitate towards the Japanese variation of minimalism. So the choice is up to you!