Meet the Top 5 Female Entrepreneurs From Thailand

The entrepreneurship industry is growing at a rapid pace, and female entrepreneurs aren’t lagging behind in Thailand. According to statistics about female entrepreneurs, there are 12.9 million women-owned businesses in the US. These businesses employ 9.4 million US residents.

While female entrepreneurs seem to be going strong in the US, Thailand hadn’t been so favorable to businesswomen until 2019, when they reached gender parity. Luckily, today, all entrepreneurs are admired, regardless of gender. Meet the women who worked hard to break the glass ceiling.

Nalutporn Krairiksh

As a disabled person, she realized that both the LGBT community and disabled people face similar discrimination. One of her first writing projects was about the position of transgender people in the Thai military. From then on, Nalutporn worked on promoting gender equality in Thailand and launched the ThisAbleMe platform. She publishes news and stories about disabled persons, focusing on inclusion.

She believes that writing is the tool she uses to touch the minds and hearts of many. Nalutporn says that people she writes about are treated as abnormal, while in reality, society needs to learn how diverse humans can be. Through her platform, she also fights for the implementation of laws that would protect the rights of marginalized groups. She claims that even though the laws and policies that protect marginalized individuals are present, Thailand needs to enforce them more effectively.

Shannon Kalayanamitr

Creating an e-commerce website is what entrepreneurs normally do when they want to sell products online. However, Shannon decided to take the idea a bit further. This 38-year old created Orami, a platform that slowly became an empire for all things female. Many people claim that her startup is one of the most exciting and innovative startups in the region. She offers a mix of products and knowledge to women in Thailand and Indonesia.

Shannon created a female-centric platform, and her goal is to build the Orami community that will help women. She already cooperates with Lean In and UN Women to raise awareness and be a women’s rights advocate.

Pun Thriratanachat

At only 24, Pun managed to launch her clothing brand. She opened one shop, and four years later she created retail branches across the country. Today, Pun is one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the Thailand scene, looking to expand globally.

Her brand, Irada, is a contemporary and accessible brand offering a wide range of products to help women create a unique style and express their individuality. Pun promotes her brand on Instagram, where she connects with her followers on a personal level. That’s why she became one of the most popular social media influencers in Thailand.

Apinara Srikarnchana

Apinara is a multi-talented young woman with a true entrepreneurial mind. She joined the U Drink I Drive startup when the company had some financial problems but managed to make it work. She focuses on people’s well-being, so getting intoxicated people home safely fits the idea. Luckily, she managed to make a great social impact. U Drink I Drive now has more than 100,000 users per month, but Apinara doesn’t stop there.

She has recently invested in HonestDocs, which is a real-time medicine delivery service and one of the fastest-growing digital healthcare platforms in Thailand and Indonesia. She also teaches startup courses at several Bangkok universities.

Patama Leeswadtrakul

Patama is proof that women can do anything they set their minds to. She’s the Executive Board Member of G Steel Group, Thailand’s leading steel manufacturing company that distributes both locally and internationally. Patama is also a Member of the Executive Board of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand and Chairperson of Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra.

Aside from her love for music and sports, Patama dedicates her time to philanthropy. Her company contributes to educational development.

Summary

These Thailand women dedicated their time, money, and energy to creative thinking. They worked on finding solutions to societal problems. Some did so through writing, while others worked hard to be part of a company that would help them achieve their philanthropic goals. One thing is for sure, Thailand has a powerful and diverse female entrepreneurial scene that can only grow and inspire women to be part of it.