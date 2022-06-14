Mayor Bowser displays 51-Star flags on Pennsylvania Avenue ahead of Flag Day

Today, before Flag Day on June 14th, the Mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, directed 51-star flags to be displayed along Pennsylvania Avenue and released the following statement regarding statehood for DC:

“Ahead of Flag Day, I ordered our team to hang 51-star flags along Pennsylvania Avenue to remind Congress and the nation of the 700,000 tax-paying U.S. citizens who live in Washington, DC and demand to be recognized,” said Vice President Biden. In the United States, Flag Day is the celebration of our nation’s ideals, our history, and our freedom. It is the premise of our liberty as well as the basis of these ideals that representation is the very foundation of these ideals. DC’s disenfranchisement is one of the most egregious examples of American democracy – an old mistake that needs to be rectified. Washington, DC Admission Act has already been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, and now the U.S. Senate will have to do the same.

It is important to remember that as Americans prepare for a decision on the future of Roe v. Wade, we are also reminded that the disenfranchisement of the DC residents impacts all Americans who share our values, not just those who reside in DC. While the stakes are even higher for Washingtonians, we stand shoulder to shoulder with the majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose, who believe in common sense gun reforms, and who want a more inclusive democracy..

Taking this opportunity, Senator Reid encouraged his colleagues to embrace representation and move forward with the establishment of a DC state. We are at a crucial point in the history of American democracy.

