Makeup Tips For Almond-Shaped Eyes

Learn how to make your almond-shaped eyes prominent by using makeup. With tried techniques tailored to your eye shape, these tips will not fail you.

Introduction

Eye makeup is an incredibly powerful thing—it can make or break a look. But it more often breaks than makes your look if you do not follow makeup techniques specifically curated for your eye shape. And the one eye shape that deserves makeup particularly curated for it is the almond shape.

The almond eye shape is ideal for some utterly fierce and dramatic looks. With the crease being longer rather than wide, this shape shines when you take care to use specific methods and techniques.

If you love makeup and want to have your eyes look perfectly done every time, then here are some very easy tips that you can follow. From eyeshadow tips to eyeliner suggestions, this guide is all you will need to create the perfect eye look every single time.

How to Know if You Have Almond-Shaped Eyes

Before you start using the tips on yourself, you need to be sure whether you have almond-shaped eyes. A few characteristics of almond-shaped eyes are:

Your eyes are longer rather than round

Your eyes taper into pointy ends at both corners.

Your cornea touches both your upper and lower lid when you open your eyes

There is a pronounced crease on the upper lid when you open your eyes.

6 Makeup Tips to Accentuate Your Almond-Shaped Eyes

Since your eyes probably taper into pointy ends on both sides, this makes your eyes the perfect canvas for fierce and dramatic looks. Even if you want to go for simpler looks, then these tips are bound to make your eyes pop.

Use a Lighter Shade on the Bottom Waterline

You can add dimension and emphasise your stunning eye shape by using a lighter-coloured product underneath the bottom eyelids than on the top lids. Be it in the form of an eyeshadow, eyeliner pencil, or highlighter, a lighter-coloured product will certainly add depth to your overall eye look. You can experiment by going as heavy-handed as you want or just add a subtle amount to find out what suits you best.

Experiment with Eye Liners

You can play around as much as you want with eyeliners. This not only means the shape but also the shade of your eyeliner. A lighter-coloured eyeliner will help make your eyes pop, while a dramatic crease or graphic eyeliner look will make your look more fierce and eye-catching. For this, detail is everything, and a liquid liner can be the best product to experiment with.

Make Cat Eyes Your Best Friend

Cat eyes are versatile, and for those with almond-shaped eyes, they are a very easy way of taking your look up a notch. The tapered shape of the eyes makes it a perfect canvas for classic and dramatic cat eyes and can add just the perfect amount of interest without going over the top.

Highlight Your Eyes with Light Eye Shadows

While dark and smokey looks look great on almond eyes, so do lighter and more fun looks. In fact, glam looks in gold shimmer or simple pastel or neutral tones can make your eyes open up more. You can make this even easier by using a single light shade for your entire lid and highlighting the inner corner with a shimmer shadow in the same colour range.

Add to the Dramatic Effect with a Cut Crease

Much like graphic eyeliners, a cut crease is also something that you can experiment with to accentuate the stunning shape of your eyes. While it can take some practice, you can customise the intensity and fierceness of the cut crease to your preference. And when done perfectly, it can definitely make your eyes look bigger and more striking.

Focus on Your Brows and Lashes

Along with focusing on your eye makeup, you also need to focus on the surrounding areas. When it comes to your brows, make sure that you are shaping and filling in your brows properly. Lift your brow bone with a highlighter to bring more attention to your eyes. Apart from this, make sure to curl your lashes and massage in the mascara, rather than just brushing them in. Lastly, add false lashes that match the intensity of your look to complete your eye makeup.

Common Issues You May Face with Your Eye Makeup

While makeup on almond-shaped eyes looks great when done well, you could also run into difficulties that tend to ruin your look. Let’s help you to deal with such issues as well.

Creasing: One common problem faced by people with almond eyes is that their lids and eye shadow seem to crease a lot, which leads to a look that is not smooth. To prevent this, you may want to start your eye makeup with a thin layer of eye shadow primer. Alternatively, you can also use a matte, neutral-toned shadow as the base.

One common problem faced by people with almond eyes is that their lids and eye shadow seem to crease a lot, which leads to a look that is not smooth. To prevent this, you may want to start your eye makeup with a thin layer of eye shadow primer. Alternatively, you can also use a matte, neutral-toned shadow as the base. Smudging: Hooded eyes are common in almond-shaped eyes, which leads to your eyeliner smudging and ruining the entire look. To prevent this, the best solution is to go with smudge-proof and waterproof liners and eye shadows. You can also use powder to set your look in place.

Hooded eyes are common in almond-shaped eyes, which leads to your eyeliner smudging and ruining the entire look. To prevent this, the best solution is to go with smudge-proof and waterproof liners and eye shadows. You can also use powder to set your look in place. Too Dark Makeup: Due to the shape of your eyes, it is easy to go heavy-handed with your makeup. If you feel that your eyeshadow look has become too intense, then the best way to lighten the eye is by keeping the liner simple or using sparse lashes.

When done well, eye makeup is incredibly effective in changing your entire look. So, if you have almond-shaped eyes, these tips will surely help you to experiment and curate a look that suits you. With the right products and techniques, you can easily make your eyes pop for any occasion with the desired look.

