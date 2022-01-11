January 11, 2022 Holidays and Historical Events

On the Gregorian calendar, January 11, 2022, is the eleventh day. In England, the first lottery was recorded, and the first life insurance company was established in Philadelphia. The Grand Canyon National Monument was also established. Birthdays of famous people include Mary J. Blige, Jamie Vardy, and Alexander Hamilton. In addition, January 11th is National Milk Day and Hot Toddy Day.

National Hot Toddy Day – January 11, 2022 Are you craving festive cocktails? Are you cold? On January 11, you’ll want to celebrate National Hot Toddy Day. It is made in a kettle with various types of alcohol (usually rum, brandy, or whiskey), honey, lemon, water, and cinnamon sticks. The best way to enjoy it is by the fire, preferably with snow falling outside. There are even rumors that this toasty drink can relieve cold and flu symptoms, but we’ll let you decide. National Human Trafficking Awareness Day – January 11, 2022

On January 11, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day raises awareness about this issue. This day is dedicated to awareness and prevention of the illegal practice despite the fact that the entire month of January has already been designated as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. There is also no connection between this holiday and the United Nations’ World Day Against Trafficking Persons. Individual donations to government-organized events have resulted in massive public support since the Senate established this day of observance in 2007. People of all races and backgrounds can be affected by human trafficking, and on this day we are all challenged to combat human trafficking wherever it exists.

National Milk Day – January 11, 2022 National Milk Day is not to be confused with World Milk Day on June 1. It falls on January 11 to commemorate when the very first sterilized glass bottles were used for delivering milk to homes. Until 1878, no one thought to fill bottles with milk and seal them with waxed paper. Prior to that, the conditions for storing milk (and even delivering it) were unsanitary or even dangerous at worst.