Islam’s Month Ramadan 2022: Tips For Healthy Fasting

Ramadan Mubarik – Islam has twelve months in its lunar calendar, and each month has its own significance. Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims everywhere. The Lunar Calendar’s ninth month lasts for 28-30 days.

Ramadan is a time when Muslims observe fasts, pray, practice kindness, work for charity, and spend time with their families. The time is for worship, reflection, self-discipline, and fellowship.

Ramadan will begin on 2 April 2022 when temperatures will be slowly rising. The summers are right around the corner and Covid-19 is still a threat, so staying healthy is important.

Ramadan 2022: Tips For Healthy Fasting

While fasting in the month of Ramadan, there are a few things you can do to keep your family healthy.

Healthy Suhoor Habits

You should include complex carbs in your diet, such as rice, fruits, nut smoothies, millets, wheat, etc. You should also consume fiber and protein-rich foods. Foods that digest slowly keep your body fueled and energetic for a long time.

Do not skip Suhoor since it helps keep your blood sugar levels in check and keeps you energetic throughout the fasting period.

Healthy Iftar Habits

It is important to break the fast in order to stay fit and healthy. This is where most people fail. You should avoid deep-fried and sugary foods.

Break your fast with dates, fruits, and water instead of overeating. A Lassi or smoothie can be followed by a meat or vegetable broth. Eat small portions of meat, kababs, and biryani.

Stay Hydrated

Islam prohibits Muslims from drinking water during the fast. We all know this. Stay hydrated by drinking water before daybreak and after iftar until 9 p.m.

Drinking too much water before sleeping can cause pressure on your kidneys, making you feel bloated and resulting in frequent bathroom visits, which will disrupt your sleep.

