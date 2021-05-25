Is There a Difference Between Vaporizers and Humidifiers?

Many of us have heard of vaporizers and humidifiers. And many of us have heard both of these terms and pretty much assumed that the terms were interchangeable.

But are they? And if they aren’t, what is it that makes them different? And most importantly… do you need to get one?

If you have heard of these terms and not known what they do or how they do it, you’re in the right place. Let’s check the facts and see what’s the deal.

What They Have in Common

Before we look at what makes them different, let’s take a look at what makes them similar.

The main goal of both vaporizers and humidifiers is to ultimately add moisture to the room or house where you place them. They do so by essentially dispersing water droplets into the air.

They do, however, do this differently and achieve different results.

The Differences

In the vaporizer vs humidifier debate, there are some key differences between the two that we need to take a look at before we decide which one is right for you.

How They Work

The main difference between these two machines is how exactly they disperse these water molecules into the air.

Vaporizers work using heating mechanisms to distribute water throughout the air. This heating mechanism creates a sort of steam by boiling the water in them. Once boiled, the water cools down before entering your air and ultimately your body.

This heat allows you to add things like inhalants that can help provide added benefits to just the addition of moisture.

Humidifiers, on the other hand, typically use a cool mist to dispense the moisture throughout the air. There are a few different types of cool-mist humidifiers that use different methods to get these cold water droplets out there. Some use ultrasonic pulses (pretty awesome, right?) to essentially vibrate the water into the air. There are also some that use disks that spin rapidly to fling the water out of the machine.

So it mostly comes down to hot vs cold.

Cleaning

Another thing we need to think about is cleaning. With both of these moisturizing machines, it’s very important to clean them pretty regularly.

With both machines, you need to empty the water containers and dry them out thoroughly after each use, then refill with fresh, distilled water.

With a humidifier, you will need to do a quick scrub with a mild dish detergent every 3-4 days to remove mineral buildup.

With a steam vaporizer, you will first need to empty the water out from the tank. Then, fill the tank with 3-4 inches of white vinegar. All you need to do is let that vinegar drain down into the base for around 15-20 minutes. Then, take a soft brush and scrub out the mineral buildup.

With both machines, since they function using moisture, mold is always going to be a concern. This is why it’s important to ensure that you dry out all of the components to the machine completely before storing them in a cool, dry place.

Which One Is Right for You?

So which one would be right for you to get for your own home? It depends.

If you have small children or pets, it’s a better, safer idea to use a cool-mist humidifier. This avoids any risk of steam burns or injuries.

On the other hand, since the water is being boiled in a steam vaporizer, these types of room moisturizers are considered more hygienic.

Both Can Help You Maintain a Comfortable Home

Whichever of these two machines you decide to go with, they will add moisture to the air in your home, making it a healthier environment for you and your family.

