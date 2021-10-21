How to Tell if your Boyfriend is Cheating

Is your boyfriend cheating on you? Here are some signs to look out for. Empowering women with the knowledge of how to know if their boyfriend is cheating is a big step in changing the current social norm. But with the plethora of social media platforms, it can be difficult to know what is going on in your partner’s life.

How to know if my boyfriend is cheating: A Step-by-Step Guide Before you decide to confront your boyfriend, you need to decide on your goal. Think of your goal as the desired outcome of the confrontation. The first thing you need to know is that you can’t just confront your boyfriend on a whim. It won’t do any good. You need to be sure you want to confront your boyfriend before you do it.

If you want to make sure you catch your boyfriend. Here are some signs to look out for if you think your partner might be cheating;

Has he suddenly become too busy for you? Does he no longer have time to hang out or do things for you? When your partner who has always made time for you suddenly becomes very busy, you should be watchful.

Your boyfriend who has never been a fan of social media suddenly becomes addicted to it, always online 24/7, trust me he didn’t suddenly become interested, he found something there, he has a reason to always be online. You find out that he has liked every trending picture or video online, or he has way more comments than usual, if you also discover that the people that liked his pictures or images are women which might mean that he might be flirting with some women online, so the question will be is flirting cheating? , you should be very cautious, you might be walking on eggshells here.

You might even discover that there is a particular person that has liked or commented on his posts, it isn’t abnormal if the person liked about one or two, it only gets weird if the person has liked almost all his pictures on his social media platform, you should be worried.

If your boyfriend is always on the phone, talking to someone, not in your presence, you should consider using spy apps. Spy apps are surveillance that can help track someone else’s calls (incoming or outgoing calls), messages on Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and it can be used to track their location, etc.

You can listen to their conversations by using these spy apps. Spy apps like uMobix, mSpy, Spyera, Spyder, etc

If your partner starts getting angrier, becomes rude to you, and starts to do things he has never done before, it starts to get to you and when you vent, you are blamed, this hostility plays out whenever his conscience starts to question him.

Several spy apps can be used to catch a cheating boyfriend, technology has made life very easy for us, all you have to do is install the apps on your phone and his phone, then you begin to receive the same update he receives

