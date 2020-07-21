How to Protect Yourself and Your Privacy on Dating Apps

Using dating apps can be an ideal way to find your perfect partner, and there are certainly plenty of success stories to go along with them. There’s no shortage of different dating apps available and there’s something for everybody whether you are looking for some casual fun or want to find somebody to marry and eventually start a family with.

But whatever your aim with dating apps, and no matter which app you are using, your privacy should be a top concern. Whenever you are interacting with strangers on the internet, it’s always important to be vigilant and avoid giving away any information that could potentially jeopardize your safety. Here are some top tips to keep in mind.

Conduct Background Checks:

Before you meet up with somebody in person, it’s a wise idea to conduct a background check to find out more about them and make sure that they are not hiding anything bad about themselves or their past, like a criminal record. You can easily conduct a background check on anybody using just their name or phone number using Nuwber; not only will this provide you with more contact details for your date but you’ll also be able to see other records on them such as property and employment records, which can help you verify that they are who they say they are.

Take New Photos:

If you want to keep your social media profiles private and don’t want to run the risk of somebody from a dating app finding your social profiles and stalking them, be sure to take new pictures solely for use on the dating app. Using the same pictures as you’ve got on social media will mean that all it takes is a quick reverse image search for somebody to find your profiles and if you’ve not got them completely locked down, it might be easier than you think for them to find out more information on you than you wanted them to know.

Don’t Let Them Pick You Up:

You’ve arranged a date with somebody who you’ve been getting on well with so far and they’ve offered to come and pick you up and take you to the location – but you shouldn’t let them, at least not until you have gotten to know them a bit better. Bear in mind that people can be very different online to how they are in real life and the last thing that you want is for somebody who made you feel uncomfortable or even scared you to know where you live. It’s always best to make your own way to the date so that you can keep personal details like your address private.

Be Selective When Sharing:

Online dating means that you do have to share some information about yourself; after all, it’s what makes you interesting and what is going to appeal to your future dates. However, it’s important to be selective when it comes to the information that you share. Don’t share anything that could be used to identify exactly where you live or where you work, for example, since this could lead to putting you in a precarious situation if that information falls into the wrong hands. Share things about yourself but be vague; after all, a little bit of mystery is always good too!