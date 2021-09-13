How to Find Affordable Dental Implants

Dental implants may not be affordable to all patients, which is why many patients look for affordable alternatives to dental implants.

The basic goal of undergoing dental implant treatments is to replace all or some missing teeth. The cost of this treatment varies from one clinic to another and from one country to another.

The Cost of Dental Implants

Many factors play a role in the cost of dental implants treatments, the main ones are:

The types of materials the dentist uses.

The quality of the materials the technicians use to manufacture the crowns.

The clinic where the procedure takes place.

The extra treatments the patient may need.

International dental clinics, like Dentakay clinic in Istanbul for example, provide extra services that international patients need like transportation, hotel reservations, etc. Usually, the cost of these services is included in the total cost of the treatment.

The cost of dental implants ranges between 7.000$ and 30.000$ depending on the above-mentioned factors including others.

Affordable Alternatives to Dental Implants

There are some affordable alternatives to dental implants that may suit patients who cannot afford dental implants.

The main and most famous alternative treatment to dental implants is dentures. Dentures are the first affordable choice for many patients who have lost most of their teeth.

Dentures come in different types and cost both the patient and the dentist choose the best type that suits the patient’s case and budget.

In some cases where the patient has enough teeth structure to hold crowns, he or she would prefer to have crowns as an affordable alternative to dental implants.

It is very important to note that these treatments are not suitable for all patients.

A consultation with your dentist will help you to find the best treatment at the best affordable cost it is important to explain to your dentist in the very early stages of the treatment your budget besides your medical history.

International dental clinics, like Dentakay, provide their patients with different options that take into consideration the patients’ medical history as well as their financial preferences. Click here for more information .

Affordable Implants Abroad

Many patients are seeking different types of treatments abroad, especially dental treatments. Accordingly many countries are offering high-quality treatments with different ranges of cost which make the treatment more affordable than their countries,

The international clinics are usually very professional and provide a wide range of services that make patients more comfortable. These clinics provide free consultations, teams of native-speaker translators, transfer services, and accommodation.

The follow-up system is quite admirable and provides support to patients from all around the world. Turkey has been one of the best countries to provide excellent dental treatments to international patients.

The cost of a dental implant in countries like Turkey for example ranges between 400$ to 600$, as it depends on the origin of the implant.

According to many dentists, dental implants are going to be more affordable in the near future, as it happened with many other cutting-edge medical treatments. Until then patients who are looking for affordable implants choose to go abroad to get the treatment done.