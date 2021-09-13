How to Create the Perfect Work from Home Space.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the notion of Work from home has become a staple part of corporate functions. As companies and business owners sought to keep their businesses alive whilst the world went into lockdown, the idea of Work from home came to fruition. Although it’s not a new phenomenon for a lot of employees, it has become a popular way to work due to the advantages it brings. In addition to adding a level of security regarding the welfare and health of employees, other perks such as being able to spend more time with family, no commute and simply being in the comfort of your own home makes the working day a lot easier for some. However, there are downsides too. Aside from not being able to interact with co-workers, sometimes our homes are not built to cater to our professional working lives- which can sometimes be a hindrance. It’s vital that if you are Work from home, that you have an ideal space to work from- to ensure you can do your job to the best of your ability, from the comfort of your own home. The addition of having a home office space can also add value to your property, as working from home becomes an increasingly popular choice. If you’re wondering “how can I sell my house fast?” then perhaps investing in a home office space is the way to go. Here at We Buy Any House, we have compiled our top tips and products to create the perfect work from home space.

Tip- Dedicate a Space:

If you can, then it’s ideal to have a small room which is only used as a home office. Having a dedicated room that holds all your equipment and necessary work items, which can be easily accessed, is extremely efficient. If you can’t provide a space that is used for that purpose only, then perhaps using a space that is of dual-function (a guest bedroom for example) is a great alternative.

Product- Varidesk Pro Plus 36 Standing Desk:

It’s vital to ensure that you have a desk that will suit your work needs. For businesses that work using computers, then the standard is 29 inches from the floor to the top of the desk surface- however, this may change if you are writing on paper or are smaller or taller than the average person. Investing in the Varidesk Pro Plus 36 Standing Desk is the game-changer of desks. Not only does it accommodate a single or dual monitor set-up, but it can be adjusted to eleven different height positions for standing and sitting. Although it’s quite pricey, it will meet all your work from home comfort needs.

Tip- Invest in a Good Chair:

The wrong chair, in addition to prolonged computer use, can result in bad posture and problems with your neck and spine. If your job requires you to sit at a computer and desk all day, then it’s important that you are catering to the needs of your body. Adjustable office chairs can be set up to your precise office needs, in addition to finding one that has support for the lower back, arms, and neck.

Product- HAG Capisco Chair Ergonomic Office Seat:

This seat is the future of computer chairs. A sleek and futuristic design, the chair is designed to accommodate various ways or sitting. From cross-legged to backward, kneeling, squatting, and sideways, the chair caters to all the different ways of sitting. Even better, the chair comes with 12 types of upholstery so you can match your home office look.

Tip- Lighting:

If you’re looking at a computer all day, then you’ll want the right lighting to help reduce eyestrain. If you can’t get close to a window to be sat near natural light, then you’ll need to create a space that is well-lit and sufficient. It’s a good idea not to place a lamp right next to your monitor, as you will end up with a glare. Overhead lighting is usually best.

Product- Beurer TL70 Daylight Slimline SAD Lamp:

Not only is it a popular light during the wintertime as it recreates the effect of daylight, but they are especially useful on stressful workdays. Medically certifies, the lamp simulates over 10,000 lux of daylight, at a 15-20cm distance. The results show that it can make you feel more optimistic, energized and even boost productivity.

Tip- Personalise It:

Although it’s just a space that you work from a couple of days a week, your space will still need personalizing. Adding a little character to the area will make it a more pleasant place to work from, and can have a calming atmosphere. Whether you incorporate a plant, family photo, or your favorite piece of artwork- adding a touch of you can go a long way.

Product- MuteMe Illuminated Mute Button:

To ensure you can work peacefully and disassociate from the chaos of your home- especially if you have children, then the Mute Me button is the perfect gadget. Enhancing your productivity, the device works using a traffic light system. Connecting to your computer, it glows red for when you’re muted and green for when you aren’t. By doing this, family, friends, and roommates won’t barge in and incorporate your calls and important meetings.

