Thailand’s Halloween 2022: How to Celebrate Halloween in Thailand

It's about time for the spookiest day of the year! Will there, however, be any festivities? Are children going trick-or-treating? Should you prepare your spookiest costume? Do Thai people observe Halloween?

Halloween is a significant holiday in most Western nations. On this day, children, teenagers, and adults all dress up in costumes carve pumpkins, and celebrate everything frightening.

To ramp up the spookiness, everything is decked up with pumpkins, skeletons, and ghosts, even high-rise structures. Things are different in Thailand.

Not every part of the nation will be in a festive mood. However, this does not exclude you from enjoying Halloween.

You may truly participate in the eerie celebrations in a variety of ways. What you need to know about Halloween in Thailand in 2022 is provided here.

What is Halloween?

The history of Halloween may be traced back to the ancient Celtic holiday of Samhain, according to the History Channel.

The Celts celebrated this holiday because they thought that on October 31st, the lines between the living and the dead might blur, and ghosts might come back to earth.

During this celebration, people would dress up and kindle bonfires to stave off spirits. Consequently, popular Halloween components like witches, ghosts, and goblins became associated with the holiday.

Pope Gregory III declared November 1 to be All Saints Day in the eighth century to honour all celestial creatures.

It was referred to as “All Hallows Eve” the day before. Celtic rituals and All Hallows Eve traditions have blended together through time to become Halloween as we know it today.

Halloween no longer has a religious connotation in the modern world. Instead, it’s a festival jam-packed with entertainment, sweets, trick-or-treating, Jack o’ Lanterns, ghost tales, parties, and elaborate costumes.

Does Thailand celebrate Halloween?

In Thailand, 31 October is not a particularly noteworthy day. People don’t dress out in costumes, trick-or-treat, or erect Jack-O-Lanterns in their front yards since it’s not “the spookiest day of the year.”

Halloween is not often observed in Thailand. Some Thai people have fervent faith in otherworldly creatures. They strongly revere ghosts and believe celebrating Halloween will anger them.

Despite this, there are still occasional Halloween celebrations in Thailand, particularly in popular tourist destinations like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket.

Halloween is becoming more and more well-known in Thailand because of the country’s high levels of tourism and Western influences. Many festivals, gatherings, and other activities honour the occasion.

While youngsters may participate in Halloween-themed arts and crafts activities, nightclubs will be packed with adults who like dressing up and partying.

Treat-or-treating may be a part of certain occasions, but it’s not like in the West. Instead of knocking on doors, it’s often confined to such events.

Some stores, cafés, and restaurants decorate for Halloween. Many Halloween-related items are also available, including accessories, sweets, and biscuits. So, don’t worry. Halloween fun is still available in Thailand!

Most Thai people don’t celebrate Halloween, so bear that in mind if you want to get into the holiday mood. Even those that celebrate locally still don’t give a damn about the majority of Halloween customs that are significant elsewhere.

As a result, avoid walking about your neighbourhood in spooky attire and acting ominous by towering over people. Additionally, avoid going door-to-door begging for candy on Halloween.

Where to celebrate Halloween in and around Bangkok

Bangkok is once again in full swing, and clubs, restaurants, and hotels have planned events to participate in the scary fun.

Here are the finest venues to celebrate Halloween in Bangkok, whether you’re searching for a kid-friendly event or want to party all night.

Halloween Party at the Haunted Mansion (For adults)

When: October 28 and 29, 2022, from 18:00 to 2:00

Location: The Coach Hotel, B2 Floor, 41 Soi Sukhumvit 14, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110

This Friday and Saturday, visit the Abandoned Mansion Bar to experience the hauntingly scary ambiance. Enjoy live music, a dance performance with a Resident Evil theme, and the Coco Show, based on the Coco movie.

Four beverages with a Halloween theme will be available for you to enjoy while watching the performances and having fun, including Villain’s Kiss and Hotel California. Put on your most intimidating attire to be eligible for rewards!

A petting zoo in a bar yard (For adults)

When: October 29, 2022, 6:00 p.m. to late

Address: 78 Soi Tonson, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330; Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

For the Bar Yard, dress as your favourite furry alters egos and dance to DJ Justin Mills and DJ Dunk’s music the night away.

There will be other Halloween-themed highlights, such as specially created frightening drinks, to liven up your evening.

Halloween Party with Trick or Treating (Adults)

When: October 29, 2022, from 18:00 to 2:00

Address: 38/8 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Fraser Suites.

This Halloween, do you want to have a wicked good time? Grab your friends, wear your spookiest costumes, and get ready for a sultry night at Above Eleven with Halloween drinks and Nikkei snacks. The experience will be enhanced by funky music from DJ Rory.

Halloween Brunch Weekend (Family friendly)

When: October 29–30, 2022, 11:30–16:00

Location: 14, 2 Somkid Soi Somkid Lumphini Pathum Wan Bangkok 10330

Bring your kids this weekend to the Siri House for a spooky brunch. The family-friendly Halloween brunch will provide a variety of entertainment in addition to wonderful cuisine.

Kids may watch famous children’s Halloween films like Hotel Transylvania, participate in activities, and have their faces painted for Halloween.

Green Me Organic Farm Halloween Party (Family friendly)

When: October 29 and 30, with two parties each day from 10:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. (2nd party)

Address: Nong Sarai, Pak Chong District, 888 Nikhom San Ton Eng Lam Takhong Rd, Nakhon Ratchasima 3013

Visit the Green Me Halloween Party with your children and have a scary good time. There will be a special Halloween supper, plenty of entertaining activities, and enjoyable rewards.

Let your kids dress up in their finest costumes to take first place!

It’s time to prepare for Halloween in Bangkok by making your spookiest, sexiest, or cleverest costume now that you know where to go!

