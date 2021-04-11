How Pandemic Screen Time has Helped the Eyewear Industry

The impact of Covid-19 pandemic can be seen in different industries on different levels. While the eCommerce industry has seen a marginal growth, the tourism sector along with the food services industry found themselves to be on the receiving end of the lockdown. Thanks to the work from home culture and online classes, one particular industry that made the most of lockdown turned out to be the eyewear industry and blue light glasses.

The rise in screen time made people more worried about their eye health. From endless zoom meetings, online classes, facetiming our friends and family to binge watching Netflix in our spare time, our eyes have witnessed infinite hours of digital media consumption.

Here is what led to the growth of the eyewear industry during the lockdown.

Overexposure to the blue light

The lockdown made companies embrace the digital media and continue their operations online. Not only this, people turned to the internet for entertainment in their spare time.

The skyrocketing involvement of digital screens in our day-to-day lives made our eyes more vulnerable to the blue light.

Blue light is a type of visible light that has catastrophic effects on our eye health. It goes to the back of our retina and gradually destroys the macula (the part of the retina responsible for the central vision). Thus, prolonged exposure to this light on a daily basis can cause a premature decline in our eye health or age-related macular degeneration.

Moreover, the continuous use of screens also gives birth to some temporary and unpleasant symptoms including headache, eye pain, dry eyes and blurry vision.

People are smart these days. They understand the value of their eyesight which is why they wear blue light blocking glasses while using computer or phones.

Why people wear blue light glasses

While we couldn’t shun digital screens from our lives, we just couldn’t afford to lose our vision to blue light. There had to be a middle ground, a perfect world where blue light and healthy vision could coexist; And then blue light glasses came into the picture.

Blue light blocking glasses have a filtering material on their lens surface that blocks the reflecting blue rays. Moreover, these glasses also prevent glare and reduce eye strain to a large extent. With blue light lenses, you can work on digital devices for long hours without beating up your eye health.

Blue light blocking glasses have a filtering material on their lens surface that blocks the reflecting blue rays. Moreover, these glasses also prevent glare and reduce eye strain to a large extent. With blue light lenses, you can work on digital devices for long hours without beating up your eye health.

Improve sleep

When we expose our eyes to blue light at night, it interferes with our sleeping patterns by blocking the production of melatonin, a hormone that makes us sleepy.

Wearing blue light glasses while you are indulging in computer work at night won’t mess with our sleep. On the contrary, they will ensure a healthy production of melatonin and induce better sleep.

Prevent eye conditions

Exposure to the artificial blue light filled in our digital devices degrade the health of our macula. Over a course of time, our central vision will decline significantly and we will develop age-related macular degeneration. AMD is the most common reason behind blindness in older adults.

Prevent digital eye strain

Digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome are a set of symptoms that we feel after spending a tiring day on our digital devices. Blue light glasses ensure maximum eye comfort and eliminate the risk of developing eye strain or any other visual discomfort.

How the online eyewear stores benefited from the lockdown?

People love to buy their glasses online as they can get the cheapest glasses in the UK in both prescription and non-prescription lenses. But, online stores have a variety of blue light glasses in different frame designs that could easily pass as statement pairs. So, while your glasses are blocking the blue light, they are also adding to your good looks and boosting your appearance in those zoom calls.

Just like you buy reading glasses online as they don’t require a prescription, you can safely get your blue blockers from an online eyewear store.

The takeaway

COVID-19 has hit different industries in different ways. However, some sectors are still going strong and have even seen a positive growth just like the eyewear industry. We’ll see if it continues to be so or if there lies a turn of events in the near future for the glasses market.

Until then, it is safe to assume that blue light glasses are all the rage in the eyewear industry nowadays.

