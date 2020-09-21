How Interests and Hobbies Have Changes for of the New Generation

In past generations, people have different interests and hobbies. They were interested in activities that mostly have physical involvement. Hanging out with friends or family, outdoor games like cricket, hockey, football and activities like watching TV or movies were common.

Nowadays, people have got quite different interests. With the advancement in technology, the world has become more online. Social networking has increased to a great extent.

The new generation is more into programming than physical activities. Their interests are quite different from previous generations.

Given below are some of the top interests of our youth these days:

Social Media and the New Generation

Social media has now become a part of our lives. There are many impacts of social media on our youth, both positive and negative. It is a very helpful tool if we use it for some goal or education. But the craze of social media in our youth is detrimental in not just education but also physical and mental health.

Many social networking sites are gaining popularity in new generations. Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and TikTok are the most important in them. Getting more likes and followers is like a competition. One with a higher number of followers is considered successful in today’s world.

In my opinion socializing is important for one but up to a certain limit. Beyond that range, it is harmful to our personality, health, and career as well.

New Generation big on e-Gaming

Unlike competitive gaming, e-gaming involves the online connection of multiple players. You can connect with millions of people from all around the world through an online platform and play the games together. This does not require going into a playground or any specific sports equipment. Rather you need just a good internet connection and a smartphone and you can enjoy gaming at home.

Many online games are popular among youngsters. PUBG, Clash of Kings, Minecraft, Evertale, and Ludo star is the most common.

Travelling hobbies and interests

With the advent of more easy and comfortable means of transportation, people’s interest in travelling is also increased. You can plan a trip, buy a ticket, and explore your destiny so easily. Travelling is a hobby for those who love adventures, do the things that scare them the most, kill their comfort zone to explore the world, and do everything that seems different to them. People don’t bother for money for their travelling craze.

New Generations interest in Music

Listening to music is one of those hobbies that are common in old and new generations. If we specifically talk about youth, they use music as a source of entertainment as well as a relaxing tool in their rough and tough routine and many more.

Many youngsters make a living in the music industry. Learning to play musical instruments is one of their favourite interests. Many brands available in the market that may help you learn the basics of musical instruments. You can visit roamingsound.com to get one of the best music gears; because when you have professional and high-quality instruments you can learn the basics of Music easily in much less time.

Whatever your interest or hobby is, make sure it must be productive and in a certain limit; because an excess of anything in life is bad.