Home Gyms: Learning How to Organize Your New Gym at Home

Increasingly, a dedicated workout space is becoming an indispensable part of our homes and apartments. A home gym is convenient because you don’t have to travel to the other side of the city to work out. One of the biggest advantages of having a home gym is that you can exercise whenever you want and not just when the gym is open.

Home gyms are also more convenient than gym memberships because they’re right at home, making it a lot easier for you to fit workouts into your day.

Functionality of Your Home Gym



Do not forget about the capabilities of modern technologies. Well-known companies are equipping their simulators with consoles that are compatible with mobile devices. Special applications allow you to develop your own training program, track progress and adjust the load.

Reliability

Good exercise equipment is durable and reliable, but it is still better to play it safe and buy equipment from a company that provides a guarantee on their products. Models with low-power motors run to their limit and fail quickly. High-quality simulators function for 7-10 years without any breakdowns, which means that their owners will not have to spend money on repairs and interrupt classes due to the fact that the equipment is faulty.

Cost

Price is an important but not the main factor of choice. Moreover, when choosing exercise equipment for your home gym, it is better not to save money. Cheap exercise machines are unstable and do break down quite often. It is better to overpay a little for the quality and then not think about where and how the broken equipment can be repaired. In addition, an expensive simulator is not just a well-known brand, it is a verified biomechanics, a guarantee of effective training, a simple and convenient adjustment system.

Organize the Room and Think Over the Design of the Home Gym

The room where your future compact home gym will be located must be bright and well ventilated. Without the possibility of ventilation, the air in it will quickly become stale, and condensation will appear on the equipment – both are bad for both health and the condition of expensive exercise equipment.

To increase the effectiveness of your workouts, you can hang several mirrors on the walls that reflect you in full height – they will help you control the correctness of the exercise. One of the walls can be made completely mirrored – and it is not at all necessary to hang a real mirror, light mirror panels made of special plastic are also quite suitable. Several motivational posters can also be placed on the walls.

Particular attention should be paid to the flooring. It is desirable that it is not slippery and noise-absorbing.

If you are setting up a gym in one of the ready-made rooms, there is no need to carry out a large-scale reconstruction – today you can buy special rugs that will protect the laminate or parquet from the weight of the exercise equipment.

It is a good idea to install a plasma panel on the wall – firstly, while watching your favorite films and TV shows, time flies unnoticed and training becomes much more fun, and secondly, the TV can be useful for training accompanied by video lessons from famous trainers. And don’t forget the watch – otherwise how will you know when it’s time to finish your workout? It is worth noting that modern models of simulators, mainly cardio equipment, already include this entire set of functions.

The monitor built into the simulator and special software will allow you to access the Internet, broadcast your favorite films or video lessons, track the results of your workout (duration, calories burned, heart rate, etc.), and compatibility with Android and iOS operating systems will allow you to analyze and adjust your exercises using specialized mobile fitness applications. For example, nutritional MyFitnessPal or interactive-competitive RunSocial.

The colors for the design of the gym should be chosen soft, pastel – light gray, cream, white, ivory, blue. Red and orange raise blood pressure and quickly tire, bright yellow leads to overexcitement, dark saturated colors evoke melancholy and reduce performance.

Final words

By the way, most coaches say that training at home is in no way inferior to exercising in the gym. The secret of success is not a golden card of a fitness club, but perseverance, regular training and self-confidence. Workout at home can be organized professionally and very efficiently, especially if you choose exercise machines.