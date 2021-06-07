Helping End Statelessness in Northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai Province

Statelessness still a reality in Thailand and it affects mostly members of ethnic minorities living in mountainous regions who do not hold any identity documents. At the end of June 2020, there were 479,943 people registered by the Royal Thai Government as stateless.

Following reforms to Thailand’s nationality and civil registration laws, and the adoption of a progressive nationality strategy to address statelessness, over 100,000 stateless people have acquired Thai nationality since 2008.

After growing up stateless, Yutthachai Jaju is now helping to end statelessness in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai province.

I was born in Thailand and have always felt an attachment to Thailand and the Thai people. I have never lived anywhere else. But because my family was stateless, I was stateless, too. We didn’t have Thai nationality, or the nationality of any other country.

I am an ethnic Lahu. My family is originally from Mae Hong Son, in northern Thailand, though we moved to the neighbouring province of Chiang Mai when I was a child. In the northern part of Thailand, many stateless people are from the Lahu, Akha and Lisu tribes. Growing up, I had a 13-digit identification number given to me by the Thai government, but not Thai nationality.

I became a Thai citizen as a teenager, when I was in Grade 8 or Grade 9. Before receiving my nationality, I lived in a state of constant worry. I felt scared whenever I happened to see police officers.

“It hurt that other people were able to do this while I had limitations on my rights.”

I also faced problems in my education. When I completed Grade 6 and was about to go on to secondary school, I could not enroll because I didn’t have nationality. I asked my teacher for advice about what to do. He advised me to ask my uncle, who was a Thai national, to speak to the school on my behalf. After he vouched for me, I was eventually allowed to continue my studies.

It hurt that other people were able to do this and that, while I had limitations on my rights – even though I was also born here in Thailand. I felt that everything was complicated and difficult, and that anything I tried to do would be blocked by obstacles.

I vividly remember that day in 2000 when my father told me and my siblings that we were going to receive nationality. We all felt very happy and were smiling as we headed over to the District Office to get our new Thai ID cards.