Gaming Industries Latest Slot Releases with Innovative Features

Although slots are dime-a-dozen, game developers are creative enough to come up with innovative touches on how slot machines work. If you want to see new slots, you can head on to the new online casino VulkanBet and see the best new titles. Today, let us take a look at the latest gaming industries latest slot releases, which you can play on demo mode. After reading this review, head on to VulkanBet and play them for free.

Book of Darkness

The theme of the Book of Darkness is fantasy. Here you will be spinning different symbols that relate to fighters that have different powers. Here are the slot’s features:

Has ten pay lines

RTP of the game is 96.48%

Offers 640x the stake as a jackpot

The Book of Darkness icon is one of the best features of the game. It is the wild that replaces other symbols to generate a win. There are two more features called the Dark Wizard and the Huntress, both of which will give you better odds of winning.

One innovative feature you can look forward to is the Clash for Power. It requires a combo on a straight line to activate, and then a clash fight is going to commence.

Rabbit Hole Riches

If you love bonus rounds, then you must try this game. Rabbit Hole Riches is a 3×3 slot that triggers a bonus round if you manage to land a 3-symbol combo of the scatter symbol. Here are the other features:

Rabbit Reward – the rabbit randomly appears and then awards two coins.

Offers four unique features called Teacup Party, Chesire Cat, Tower Power, and Queen’s Army.

Different kinds of wild symbols for each feature.

The different features are bonus rounds. They get activated after landing three scatter symbols in one spin. They also get activated in succession. All these bonus rounds are free spins, but there are innovative features like collecting things, unlimited re-spins, and instant prizes.

Book of Keno

This is a slot that incorporates keno mechanics. It is a new type of slot where you get to pick numbers, and if these numbers are drawn, you win.

The slot grid is 6×6. The way it works is you pick up to ten numbers between 1 and 36. The more numbers you pick, the higher the bet and the higher the reward. Once you have selected your desired numbers, click on the Play button, and the game will randomly pick ten numbers, too.

If the numbers you selected match the ones that were drawn, you win money. The game is confusing at first, but it really isn’t. Unlike contemporary slots, the number of symbols on the grid does not change, and they also do not spin.

Reactoonz

Perhaps this is one of the innovative slots of all. It is a 7×7 grid, and you will be spinning different types of alien-looking organisms.

The way to win is not through pay lines. Instead, you have to form clusters of symbols. You need at least five symbols sitting with each other to make a winning cluster. This slot machine has so many features, and we will name some of the best:

Fluctometer – the slot is going to choose a one-eyed symbol randomly. It is a fluctuating symbol that could possibly trigger an electric wild.

– the slot is going to choose a one-eyed symbol randomly. It is a fluctuating symbol that could possibly trigger an electric wild. Quantumeter – a meter that gets filled up by non-wild symbols. Once it is filled up, the Energoon special character is released.

– a meter that gets filled up by non-wild symbols. Once it is filled up, the Energoon special character is released. Energoon – a special type of wild that occupies a 2×2 grid. Another version is to have four Energoon wilds that each occupy a 1×1 grid. As a wild, it substitutes for other symbols to make a winning cluster.

The slot also has other innovative features you can look forward to like Gargantoon, Wild Pair Explosion, and Uncharged Wilds. If you are lucky, you could land 15 same symbols on a cluster, and this has a guarantee big win amount.

Summary

Slot machines have changed over the years. In the old days, slots only had three reels. This was followed by an influx of slots with five reels. Today, there are games that sit on 7-reel grids. On top of that, many slots now do not rely on three-symbol combos. Many use arcade-type clusters to produce wins.

Visit VulkanBet and view the new online slots from the lobby. You can play all of them for free in the demo mode. This way, you can decide if the games are worth the financial risk or not. If you like them, you can sign up for an account and then play with real cash.