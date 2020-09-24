From Pachinko to Online Casinos – How Gambling Has Evolved in Japan

Although most forms of gambling are illegal in Japan, Japanese people love casino gaming and sports betting. Some sorts of gambling are held under particular laws for entertainment and income. Moreover, the Japanese Government has established a Casino Management Committee to supervise resort operators in Japan.

Many Japanese people who are tired of restrictions created a new way of gambling. In other words, they found a legal loophole to enjoy gambling for real money. This legal form of entertainment is called Pachinko. It is a pinball type mechanical game, which is similar to slot machines in Western casinos. Besides, it comes in different shapes and features, providing a customized experience for players.

Pachinkos are still extremely popular in Japan among players. They even generate more money than the casinos in famous gambling destinations like Las Vegas and Macau. Therefore, the gambling option is everywhere in Japan. However, they become less favored due to social distance and convenience of playing from home.

Online Gambling in Japan

Japanese players can enjoy some sorts of betting, including lottery, horse racing, bicycle racing. They can also bet on J-league matches and events only in permitted ways. However, online casino gambling is illegal in Japan under Article 185.

Therefore, there are not any legal online casinos in Japan. Although the government has taken steps towards legalizing online casino gaming for years, the attempts are still on hold.

On the other hand, Japanese players can enjoy multiple gambling options through foreign online casino operators. They can play many casino games, including video slots, live dealer games, table games and betting. Although gambling is still illegal in Japan, more and more people prefer foreign operators to enjoy this form of entertainment.

The casino operators know the immense potential in Japan and offer solid gambling options to Japanese people. Therefore, there are a variety of different online casinos, which support the Japanese language and welcome players from the far east. Below, you can find a list of establishments that accept players from Japan.

Joo Casino

Videoslots

Casoo Casino

Casino Gods

Bit Starz Casino

As there are numerous options, it is not easy to make a selection between the best online casinos in Japanese. Therefore, as Casino Bee, we provide our readers with honest and useful reviews while they are choosing between a number of alternatives.

Find the Best Online Casino in Japanese

Are you desperate to find the best online casino in Japan? Then, Casino Bee is the place that you should visit. We present our readers with a variety of online casinos and their reviews. Moreover, you can browse our website in Japanese thanks to our native translation team.

Casino Bee is the perfect place for Japanese players who cannot find a decent online casino. Our reviews include evaluations of best online casinos in Japanese. Besides, they present useful information regarding bonuses, game catalogue, customer support, banking options and loyalty program. Visit our website and find the best operator in the market.