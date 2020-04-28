Find a Condo for Rent in Ekkamai to Enjoy an Upscale Lifestyle

Finding a condo for rent in Ekkamai allows you entry into the upscale world and fun lifestyle of Bangkok.

The Ekkamai neighbourhood of Bangkok has long enjoyed an upscale reputation. Close to some of the best restaurants and nightspots in Bangkok, this neighbourhood is right next to the Thonglorneighbourhood. Together these two neighbourhoods are trend-setting areas of the city has the envy of everyone.

The thing is, you don’t have to be wealthy to afford a luxury condo in Ekkamai. The real estate development boom of the last ten years or so has removed wealth from any consideration of a luxury lifestyle and residence in Ekkamai.

The sheer amount of competition between developers has meant there is a large number of condos for rent in Ekkamai that are perfectly affordable for the average wage-earner.

Excellent Facilities and Amenities

These luxury condos all feature community swimming pools surrounded by lush gardens and children’s play areas. They also feature air-conditioned fitness centres with the latest in cardio and weight-lifting equipment.

With the convenience of the Ekkamai BTS Skytrain station where Ekkamai connects with Sukhumvit Road, many of the condos in the Ekkamai area of Bangkok offer free shuttle bus service to and from the BTS station, which makes commuting a breeze.

Many condos also offer convenience stores, cafes, coffee shops, dry cleaners and hair salons right on the condo’s premises.

The units themselves are the height of luxury in the city with floor to ceiling windows and doors opening up onto expansive balconies that offer panoramic views of the city. And living rooms feature custom quality finishes and fittings that you’ll be proud to show off to your guests.

Large, modern kitchens offer the latest in appliances and plenty of workspaces to create home-cooked meals and can serve as comfortable meeting areas of as well.

Explore the Neighbourhood of Ekkamai

Ekkamai is a diverse, vibrant and colourful area of Bangkok that has its own personality and sense of style. By day, it offers many professional small shops offering a whole range of services and products from handmade dresses to custom imported furniture and handicrafts.

Stepping out for lunch provides you with a myriad of delicious choices to make as the restaurants of Ekkamai entice you with their local and international menus and their laid-back atmospheres. With some of Bangkok’s favourite fine dining establishments residing in the Ekkamai area, you’ll never be forced to eat at home again.

When night falls in Ekkamai, the area turns into the most sophisticated nightclub area in town. Discos featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems compete for Bangkok party-lovers all up and down Ekkamai Road.

Immerse Yourself in a Quality Lifestyle

You can enjoy a quality lifestyle when you’ve found the perfect condo for rent in Ekkamai. Discover what it’s like to live in one of the most vibrant areas in Bangkok by making Ekkamai your next home.