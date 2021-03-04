Financial Considerations Before Moving to Boise, Idaho

If you’re planning to relocate to Boise, Idaho, you must have done your research! Idaho has been ranked #1 for the last three consecutive years as the place that’s been attracting more than 70% of Americans.

The Gem State has been drawing migrating Americans who seek a better quality of life, a less harsh climate, safety, more job opportunities, and a more affordable cost of living.

Why Relocate To Boise?

A move is not only expensive and challenging, it can also be psychologically and physically draining. If you’re moving with your family, that adds to the stress and planning.

Moving to Boise is a major life decision that has to be approached, armed with enough information, commitment and the right attitude.

It’s a smart thing to do to make a few recce trips and scope the city out as much as possible before you make the final move.

Known as the City of Trees, Boise is the capital of Idaho and also the county seat of Ada County.

The Boise Metro area is spread over Nampa, Gem and Owyhee counties, Canyon, Ada and Boise, making up more than 14% of the state of Idaho. The Boise-Nampa Metro area, also known as Treasure Valley, has a population of just a little over 972,000.

The semi-arid climate encompasses all the four distinct seasons, with hot and dry summers, and moderately cold winters.

The city has a great mix of cultures, including the famous Basque community. The Idaho Shakespeare Festival is a world-famous attraction. There are plenty of trekking, biking, hiking and climbing trails around the city for adventure lovers. River rafting, kayaking, paddle-boarding and swimming for the water babies, and skiing in winter keep the adrenaline rush up for sports enthusiasts.

Foodies can celebrate the amazing range of cuisines, wines and fresh, organic local produce.

Business-wise, Boise is fast emerging as one of the hottest destinations for entrepreneurs and big corporations.

The low population density makes it a good destination for those who want to get away from crowded cities.

Housing and cost of living are not very high, and are only marginally higher than the national average for a major city.

Great educational and employment opportunities provide reason enough to relocate.

Financial Considerations To Keep In Mind

Business Friendly State:

Idaho is one of the most business-friendly states in the country, with low taxes and costs, lesser regulations and more efficient infrastructure. The state has the 6th best economy in the country, and the 3rd highest projected job rate. It is also ranked among the top 10 tax-friendly states, and has the 2nd lowest property tax rate in the US, with the 4th best cost of doing business.

Vibrant Entrepreneurial Culture:

Idaho is one of the top 10 places in the country to launch a business. Forbes ranks the Boise Metro area as the economically fastest-growing one in 2017. It also has a good presence of tech, food/beverage, manufacturing, energy and leisure industries.

Low Unemployment:

Boise has consistently returned below national average unemployment figures. The current rate stands at about 2.6%, while the projected job growth is nearly twice the national average. The main areas that have shown growth are the scientific, IT, education, retail, professional and tech services.

Housing Costs:

Though rental rates have been rising steadily, they still remain lower than in other comparable North Western cities. Housing prices have increased by 20-22% in the last five years, with more inbound migrations into the city. However the market is still affordable and attractive.

Cost of Living:

Utilities in Boise are pegged at 18% lower than the national average, with water and electricity available at affordable rates. Internet, cable, natural gas, trash and sewerage bills are also significantly lower in Boise. There are great choices for grocery shopping at both high and low ends of the price spectrum. Though public transportation is not up to the mark, the low population density makes commuting in your own vehicle much easier and pleasant. Gasoline prices are slightly on the high side, but there is a strong carpooling culture in Boise that makes up for this.

Healthcare costs:

Healthcare cost are marginally higher than the national average, in the region of about 1%. There is access to excellent healthcare services with major super-specialty hospitals located in Boise.

Salaries:

With buoyant growth in employment opportunities, Boise is ranked high in the job market. The mean household income is above $60,000. Some of the biggest corporations have established themselves here, with a huge inrush of tech talent from Silicon Valley and Seattle.

Upskilling Opportunities:

The Idaho department of Labor offers a range of educational and skilling opportunities, with most of them being free of fees or charges. Customized training services are available along with on the job training programs for various industrial requirements. Employers who are in the process of trying to retain their workforce or are expanding can avail of excellent workforce training opportunities.

Education Costs:

The recent initiative to freeze tuition costs for in-state undergraduate students is a welcome move, and one of a series of good moves to encourage and establish good educational facilities in Boise. Several private initiatives offer reimbursement for educational materials, technology or services. The Boise School District is a non-discriminatory, equal opportunity service provider. There are several excellent private/public schools, at all levels, and also world-class universities and colleges, offering top quality educational facilities.

Safety:

Boise is one of the safest cities in the country, with low crime rates in most parts of the city. There is low incidence of racial attacks, violent crimes, assaults and armed robbery. The main types of crime are breaking and entering, petty theft and opportunistic burglaries.

Taxes:

The state, county and city sales taxes are combined to get a figure of about 6.01%, while income taxes range between 1.1 and 6.9%. Property taxes are among the lowest in the country, with Ada County recording just 0.795%. Owner-occupied exclusion of property taxes makes it the ideal retiree destination. Social Security income is not taxed in Idaho.

Moving and shipping costs to Boise would depend on the city you’re moving from, with the average cost pegged at about $5000.

The quality of life is really what draws large numbers of people to Boise, with superb opportunities to enjoy nature’s bounty, a fresh and healthy atmosphere and abundant greenery.

These factors all contribute in significant ways to the financial considerations that you make before you decide about moving to Boise.