Enjoying the Many Features and Benefits of an Inflatable Paddle Board

As everybody knows about the stand-up paddle board, which is an activity used for adventure lovers. Persons of all ages are addicted to this fun activity as it sighs relief to the person who loves to perform the adventurous sport. Apart from that, another version of stand up paddle board, which is known as inflatable paddle board, has been developed for the people who are fond of fishing or touring through SUP.

Inflatable paddle boards are the easiest paddle board to transport from one place to another. As it can be rolled up in the form of a sleeping bag, and an individual can transport it through his car or a van or any other transport vehicle.

The fascinating part of these boards is you can take them with you whenever you are going on vacation. All you need to do is deflate them and roll them and place them in the back trunk of your car. There are numbers of the benefit of these boards, which will be described in the upcoming paragraphs.

Let’s have a look at the 5 benefits of this board

The first and foremost benefit of this board is that it is very convenient and compact as once you use it, it can be deflated and stored in their carry bag. After that, take them wherever you want to take them, even you can carry them on your back while riding the bicycle. Moreover, it is the ideal object for those who live in an apartment and do not have enough space to store their adventurous equipment or are fond of paddle boarding and do not have space to store it. It is your choice wherever you want to store it, whether in the closet or your wardrobe.

The other benefit of this paddle board is that it is much-light weighted than another paddle board as there is no need for 2-3 persons to carry it; it can be easily carried by one person using only one arm to bring it anywhere. It can be different in weights as per the requirements of the user and their size. They can be constructed and weigh between 15 lbs to 35 lbs. Most of these paddle boards come with a carry back by which a person can roll and pack into it and carry it on his back; some carry bags come with wheels so that if a person does not want to carry it, he can roll it with him like a suitcase.

Soft surface for yoga lovers

The next benefit of the inflatable paddle board is, they are very rigid and robust. There is a myth in every body’s mind by seeing these boards while inflated, and the myth is that it is not an easy task to deflate this board as it looks so hard when people inflate it for their use. But the fact is that rolling it is a very soft nut to crack because it is the advantage of this board that it can be hard while inflated and soft while deflated according to the user’s requirement.

Secondly, if a person falls on this board or hits it mistakenly, this board has all the capabilities of forgiving it without any breakage of it. The traction pad situated on the top of the board provides cushioning and helps the user smooth riding with its grip. Many people love to do yoga on it as it provides a nice soft surface for yoga lovers to kneeling and doing stretching on it. These boards are so rigid that they perform so well, yet the surface of these boards is soft enough to protect the user from getting hurt, and the manufacturing is healthy to stay active for a more extended period.

The fourth benefit of these boards is that they are durable and so strong; these boards can stay with you for your life if you take proper care of them. Only tears and leaks can happen to this board. In case you drop it on the sharp objects, then it might be your last time you ride it. You should take proper care of not paddling it over sharp objects because it is the only way by which you can use it for a long time with a little tear.

A majority of people having the habit of dropping their boards on the dock after they use it. It is their fault by which they are bearing the loss of their inflatable paddling board. If an individual take care of these actions, then their paddle will never go anywhere and stays with them for their whole life.

Versatile and convenient

Last but not the least benefit of this SUP is that they are versatile as the industry of paddling board is growing rapidly on a regular basis, and the manufactures of inflatable paddle board have developed various types of the board as per the requirement of the consumer. A person can use it while touring on whitewater or to surf the paddle board, or even to race; there are a lot of ISUP’s which have been specifically manufactured for these adventures.

Moreover, if we talk about ISUP for the race, then it is quite versatile as it can be used by any person of any age. Most of these boards are made of 6′ thick just because they remain quite stable on the water and can be paddle by the dogs as well as kids, and apart from that it can be enjoyed by the whole family on flat water lakes, winding rivers white water as well as on ocean bays and surf.

In addition, this manufacture of paddle boards is awesome for the people to grab the new limits of fun and adventure.

The final saying

To conclude, it can be said the inflatable paddle boards add new value to adventurers and sports. Apart from that, the manufacturers of this board make it easy for the people to carry this fun-loving activity with them, as many are craving for this type of sport whenever they go on vacations, but now they do not have to face this type of hurdle. Therefore, this is the best and prominent object.