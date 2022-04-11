Diana Gerrard the Middle Easts Most Successful Woman in 2022

Diana Gerrard – An entrepreneur, international producer, charity ambassador, and beauty pageants organizer has become one of the middle easts most successful women in 2022.

Her mom really wanted Diana to seriously engage in rhythmic gymnastics and therefore brought her daughter in early childhood to the Labor Reserves sports society in the city of Tashkent.

Where she began the first steps of her professional sports career with the legendary coach Elvira Tarasova, who at the same time trained Alina Kabaeva in a parallel-group. Diana showed very good results and showed great promise for a successful career in sports.

Growing up, her skills acquired in big-time sports and honed forever be part of her personality.

By education, Diana is a Software Engineer, but she discovered her passion in the field of organizing international beauty contests and different types of events.

Since 2011, she has been successfully organizing beauty pageants. Experience in this type of event has made her a recognized leader in international competitions, which is why today she has a lot of franchises for mature ladies, younger ladies, and girls. Diana Gerrard has international experience and expertise as an organizer of many of the country’s pageants have an annual presence at the global stage events.

It is also worth noting that in 2021 the first year she herself became a Winner of Mrs. Earth Middle East. Each dream is given to you along with the forces necessary to make it come true. However, you may have to work hard for this.

Her goal is to popularise and strengthen the positive image of the UAE in the world arena by strengthening international relations, tourism, and new markets. She aims to celebrate the development of culture, exchange of experiences, demonstrate the beauty and highlight the traditions and hospitality of the UAE.

Diana Gerrard builds a platform where today, beauty symbolizes much more than appearance. Unlike in the past, society understands beauty as a whole. Beauty is someone’s personality, intelligence, values, and everything they contribute to the world and humanity which makes them beautiful.

Diana Gerrard strongly believes that one of the few ways to change your life in a blink of an eye is to participate in a beauty pageant.

Becoming the Queen of beauty is always confirmation that working for your goals and doing what you are passionate about is always the right way to go.

Be true to yourself and everything will fall into place!

Model: Diana Gerrard

PR and Producer: DLK Fashion Shows Organizing

Dress : Mona Al Mansouri