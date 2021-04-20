Diamond Necklaces for Everyday Wear a Woman Can Subtly Flaunt

Women can be often found juggling between work and home. They keep on toiling day and night to keep things running smoothly. To celebrate the incredible power of a woman and bring out her confidence jewelry plays an important role. The elegant pieces of jewelry like diamond necklaces can help a woman subtly flaunt her grace.

However, when it comes to jewelry design, we are spoiled by the choices available. From simple to fancy there are endless options. In this post, we are going to discuss diamond necklaces that are just perfect to don every day.

So if you are in search of inspiration for a diamond jewellery gift for your lady love, keep

reading.

A subtle combination of diamonds and Gold

Let her scream elegance with the glitter of diamond and gold combined. Whether she is a homemaker or a corporate woman her daily wear has to be significant. A neckpiece that is minimal yet noticeable is good to go for regular use. Currently, medium-length chains with subtle diamond pendants are all in rage. If your lady is an ethnic lover who is often found wearing a suit or saree, let her flatter with a bit larger necklace design. Alternatively, with formal outfits such as trousers and shirts, delicate necklace designs work best.

Glitter in Silver Set

Silver is a budget-friendly alternative for daily wear. Fortunately, it too looks amazing with diamonds. The sheen of diamonds paired with silver creates a bohemian vibe. With silver, the wearer has the freedom to choose multiple colored stones. This combination works great is suitable to complement most of the outfits. Floral and heart-shaped diamond pendants in silver are among the forever favorites.

Rose Gold

For a fashion-forward lady, rose gold is something that shouldn’t be missed. Radiating the unique coppery hue, rose gold is currently ruling the trends. It features a unique charm and has a radiance that complements beautifully all Indian skin tones. Rose gold necklaces with diamond-encrusted pendants are best to go well with casual outfits. For a killer look, pair a rose gold necklace with diamond studs.

Some additional tips to keep in mind

When choosing a diamond necklace, assess its construction carefully. A pendant should have a secure setting to hold the diamond firmly.

Picking a necklace with smaller diamonds may cost lower than a single solitaire diamond.

For daily wear, heavy and chunky designs should be ignored as they have an inherent risk of breaking. Plus, they may also make you feel tired.

Some Popular Choices to go for:

Designs inspired by natural elements such as flowers, leaves, stars are trending right now. These unique designs add an extra glow to your outfit.

Solitaire pendants with gold strands look flattering.

Wearing matching earrings with a pendant throws a complete look.

Happy Shopping!