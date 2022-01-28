Child Tax Credit 2022: Tax Payment per Child for this Year?

Child Tax Credit 2022: In anticipation of the upcoming tax filing season, the federal government has launched a new website. This will assist taxpayers who fell into the category of qualifying for the extended child tax credit 2022 under last year’s pandemic relief act to claim the second half of their tax refunds.

Located at ChildTaxCredit.gov, the site offers taxpayers information on filing options, eligibility criteria, and instruction on how to qualify for the credit, according to the Treasury Department. Assistive services will be offered in a variety of languages both virtually and in person.

President Biden included in his $1.9 trillion Coronation Relief Package, payment of up to $300 per child per month as part of Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Coronation Relief Package. The child tax credit 2022 has seen an increase as a result.

During the first few months of the financial crisis, approximately 93 billion dollars in tax relief has been given to tens of millions of families by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of the Treasury. The IRS provided enhanced benefits to 61 million children as of December of this year.

Child Tax Credit 2022 to $2,000 per qualifying child per year

Families will receive half their extended credit on a monthly basis in 2021 and the other half when they file their taxes in the following year. It has been over ten years since the extended portion of the child tax credit 2022 ended.

The child tax payment for the tax year of 2022 will revert to $2,000 per qualifying child per year. In addition, the eligibility age is being extended this year to 17 years of age.

According to Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, as the tax filing season begins, Treasury’s priority is to ensure that all eligible families have the ability to receive the full amount of the Child Tax Credit 2022.

Getting the second half, or the entire amount of the credit, can continue to help millions of children benefit. This relief has helped millions of families pay for essentials when they most needed it,” he said.