Celebrities Hiding Behind Pseudonyms While Gaming Online

If you were a celebrity, being photographed as you walk down the street might be a strong deterrent to prevent you from being seen in public. As fans of the casino, celebrities have the option to play poker games online, but hiding behind the screen is not something these famous faces enjoy.

Let’s take a look at some of those who have been spotted at the Poker tables in brick-and-mortar casinos.

Tobey Maguire

Best known for his role as Peter Parker in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, Maguire is the original modern-day Spidey. But for the last decade, he has been testing out his spidey-senses in casinos.

The actor’s love for Poker is well documented and it has been rumored he was involved in Molly Bloom’s exclusive underground high-stakes Poker room. The film Molly’s Game is based on the real story that reveals many real-life famous Poker players, it is said that Maguire is played by Michael Cera as ‘Player X’.

Shannon Elizabeth

Famed for her memorable performance as Nadia in American Pie, Elizabeth is an actress who has all the charisma and looks any girl could need. More than that though, she also has the brains. She is quite the Poker player and finished third atthe 2007 NBC National Head-Up Poker Championship.

She has described Poker as her second career, and has been called ‘one of the leading celebrity Poker players’. Her current live earnings are $235,866 with her best live cash win sitting at $125,000.

Rafael Nadal

Sometimes a bit of back-and-forth on the courts isn’t enough for the super competitive Spaniard. Although the tennis pro had never won a professional Poker tournament, he was signed by PokerStars in 2012 and played against legends such as Daniel Negreanu. Sadly three years later, the sponsorship deal ended.

Jennifer Tilly

From her role in Liar Liar, you would expect to find Tilly at a Poker table, attempting to win all the money she could get her hands on, but in real life, the actress is much smarter than that. She was the first celebrity to win a coveted WSOP Bracelet and won the WPT Ladies Night Invitational. To date, her live earnings are $1,029,348 and earlier this year she placed 24th in the WSOP $10,000 No Limit Hold’em Championship 6-Handed event.

Michael Phelps

An Olympic legend who holds a phenomenal 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze. Considering the Olympics occur every four years and the average peak age of a swimmer is 22 years old, it’s a more than impressive achievement. But Phelps has also enjoyed playing Poker for over a decade. In 2017 he finished in third place at a $100 + 25 No Limit Hold’em Nightly Event in Las Vegas.

Kevin Hart

The stand-up comedian is one of the most successful comics in the business, securing not only record-breaking tour numbers but acting roles too. He’s a popular face on all social media platforms and his comedy videos with Dwayne Johnson have gone viral several times. Yet, Hart has another trick up his sleeve.

Hart is an incredible Poker player. In 2010 he took home $20,265 after finishing 1st in the $150 + 20 No Limit Hold’em tournament in the Larry Flynt’s Challenge Cup. His total live earnings are $47,828.