Bangkok Tops Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024

(CTN News) – Bangkok was chosen the finest city in the Asia-Pacific area this year by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau magazine for its traditional culture, urban modern merging, and culinary.

The ranking was part of the third annual Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific. This year, the magazine once again invited readers to vote for Asia’s best cities and islands.

According to a statement issued this week, the best city in Asia is typically associated with street cuisine, pleasant people, five-star service, and a never-ending 24/7 culture. Meanwhile, the best Asian islands offer readers a blend of accessibility and isolation, local flavor and global perspectives.

This year, Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, was selected top due to its seamless integration of golden temples, modern architecture skylines, and the sounds and aromas of numerous street cuisines with exquisite dining.

Despite its reputation as a hectic city, Bangkok is routinely ranked one of the best cities, with food being a standout.

Aside from food, Travel + Leisure observed that Bangkok’s specialties include a thriving nightlife, an unparalleled array of opulent resorts and hotels, and a varied range of shopping possibilities. A softer, more spiritual side, typified by magnificent temples and palaces, canals, and artsy culture, balances the city’s brasher characteristics.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s three islands were ranked among the best in Asia-Pacific. The three are: Koh Samui, Phuket, and Koh Phi Phi.

The best cities in the Asia-Pacific region this year are:

1) Bangkok, Thailand

2) Osaka, Japan

3) Tokyo, Japan

4) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

5) Kyoto, Japan

6) Hanoi, Vietnam

7) Hong Kong

8) Seoul, South Korea

9) Singapore

10) Taipei, Taiwan