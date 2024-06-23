Connect with us

Lifestyles

Bangkok Tops Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Advertisement

Lifestyles

Top 5 KP Lotions for Clearer, Softer Skin: Expert Recommendations

Lifestyles

Strategically Stylish Optimal Sofa Placement for Your Home with Novo Place EC

Lifestyles

5 Essential Upgrades for Your Harley Davidson Sportster - Boost Your Ride!

Lifestyles

10 Reasons to Try Hair Extensions

Lifestyles

Moving to Thailand as an Expat: Essential Guide

Lifestyles

Commercial Real Estate in the Pasco County Tampa Bay Market Area - Lawrence Todd Maxwell

Lifestyles

How To Optimise Your Health By Making Small Adjustments

Lifestyles

What Does Your Smoking Style Say About You?

Fashion Lifestyles

The hottest fashion trend for Spring-Summer 2024

Regional News Lifestyles

British Woman, 87 Expresses Regret Moving to Thailand

Lifestyles

Bruce Wilpon Wife: What is Her Role in his Life, and Who is She?

Thai Legal Lifestyles

5 Top Tips for Picking the Best Bangkok Spa for Couples

Lifestyles

Upgrade Your Hairstyle Game: Why V Part Wigs are a Must-Try

Lifestyles

Embracing a Healthy Lifestyle in Chiang Rai: Top Fitness Trends to Follow

Lifestyles

Exciting Group Adventures to Try This Year

Lifestyles

Uncover the Serene Luxury of Sälen: A Premier Destination for Relaxation and Adventure

Lifestyles

How to Create a Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Living Area

Lifestyles

Nature & Wildlife: Southern Asia Highlights

Lifestyles

Luxury Catamaran Charters: VIP Sailing Experiences in Punta Cana

Lifestyles

Bangkok Tops Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Bangkok Tops Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024

(CTN News) – Bangkok was chosen the finest city in the Asia-Pacific area this year by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau magazine for its traditional culture, urban modern merging, and culinary.

The ranking was part of the third annual Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific. This year, the magazine once again invited readers to vote for Asia’s best cities and islands.

According to a statement issued this week, the best city in Asia is typically associated with street cuisine, pleasant people, five-star service, and a never-ending 24/7 culture. Meanwhile, the best Asian islands offer readers a blend of accessibility and isolation, local flavor and global perspectives.

This year, Bangkok, Thailand’s capital, was selected top due to its seamless integration of golden temples, modern architecture skylines, and the sounds and aromas of numerous street cuisines with exquisite dining.

Despite its reputation as a hectic city, Bangkok is routinely ranked one of the best cities, with food being a standout.

Aside from food, Travel + Leisure observed that Bangkok’s specialties include a thriving nightlife, an unparalleled array of opulent resorts and hotels, and a varied range of shopping possibilities. A softer, more spiritual side, typified by magnificent temples and palaces, canals, and artsy culture, balances the city’s brasher characteristics.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s three islands were ranked among the best in Asia-Pacific. The three are: Koh Samui, Phuket, and Koh Phi Phi.

The best cities in the Asia-Pacific region this year are:

1) Bangkok, Thailand
2) Osaka, Japan
3) Tokyo, Japan
4) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
5) Kyoto, Japan
6) Hanoi, Vietnam
7) Hong Kong
8) Seoul, South Korea
9) Singapore
10) Taipei, Taiwan
Related Topics:

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading