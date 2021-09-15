How to Select Interior Shutters for Your Home

Having one, two, three, or more windows in your home is essential to allow light and fresh air into your rooms. But sometimes, the light might be too much, so you might want to control how much of it gets in. And this is the point where interior shutters come into play.

But blocking excess light isn’t the only reason you can install interior shutters in your home; you can also use them to

Enhance the security of your home

Enhance the visual appeal of your home

For privacy purposes

Increase the value of your property

Minimize your energy bills

Block hot air during summer and cold air during winter from entering your home

Interior window shutters are of many types. They come in different materials, designs, shapes, sizes, colors, functionalities, etc. To maximize your benefits, you have to choose the ones that work best for your home.

And how will you achieve that?

Read on to find out!

1. Budget for Your Project

One thing you do not want is to run out of funds without completing your project. That can be very disappointing and frustrating, and as a homeowner, you want to avoid it at all costs.

Before you embark on your project to install window shutters, you need to prepare yourself financially. You will need to create a workable budget to avoid any unnecessary surprises. To achieve that, first, find out what you want, then research the market for the latest prices. Your budget should include

The cost of purchasing the window shutters

The cost of transporting the window shutters

The installation cost for the window shutters

Any other additional cost that may apply

These will give you the total cost of completing the project. With that, you will be able to plan your finances and the timelines based on your income.

2. Consider the Purpose

Why do you want to install interior window shutters? Or rather, what is your intended purpose? That’s something else you need to find out to pick the right window shutters.

As stated above, interior window shutters can serve several different purposes including,

Controlling the amounts of light entering your home

Blocking hot or cold air from entering your home

Decorating your home etc.

Depending on your intended purpose(s) is, you will identify the window shutter that best suits your needs.

3. Choose the Ideal Material

The material used to manufacture the interior window shutter is yet another crucial factor to consider.

Window shutters come in different materials, including vinyl, polyurethane, and wooden.

Wooden or timber shutters Brisbane are stylish and ideal for bringing out a sense of nature in your home. They are susceptible to moisture, molding, and termite infestation. They also require regular maintenance to keep them in good condition. When it comes to the cost, they are a little bit pricier than the rest of the materials.

Vinyl window shutters are durable, beautiful, and easy to maintain.

Polyurethane shutters are highly resistant to most elements and, for that reason, have high longevity.

4. Choose the Ideal Color

Interior window shutters also come in different colors, and they all have a different impact depending on your choices. To identify the ideal color, you need to know what you are looking for or what you intend to achieve.

For instance, if you want to maximize the sunlight entering your room, white would be the perfect color. It is also the ideal choice if you want your home to look much cleaner.

If you are looking for something that will gently warm up your room, you are better off going for something neutral like clotted cream or pearl. These, like white, will not clash with the rest of the colors in your room.

There are plenty of ideas to exploit here. To ensure that you get it right, here are some factors to consider

The room you intend to install the window shutter

The activities of that specific room

The mood for that room

The colors on the wall, ceilings, and floors in that room

The furniture in that room

The décor in that room etc.

Please remember, not everyone is good with colors. For some, it is just a weakness, and some others are color blind. In any of these cases, seeking professional help is a much wiser idea.

5. Consider the Size and the Shape of Your Windows

Windows come in different sizes and shapes depending on the function and style of your home. Some are round, others are rectangular, and others are square. Similarly, some windows are large than others, others are medium, and others are small.

When choosing your window shutters, think about the size and the shape of your windows. Your goal is to find window shutters that fit your windows.

6. Choose the Perfect Style for Interior Window Shutters in Your Home

When we talk about the style, two things should come into your mind

Your home styles

The interior window shutters styles

To choose the perfect style for your window shutters, you should consider the style of your home. The idea is for the two to match.

Your home can be of many styles including,

Cape Cod

Contemporary

Colonial

Victorian

Farmhouse

Craftsman

Midcentury modern

Mediterranean

French country

Cottage

Ranch and many more

Similarly, interior window shutters are available in many different styles, which include

Café style shutters

Louvered shutters

Plantation shutters

Faux wood shutters

Vinyl shutters

Bespoke shutters

Tier-on-tier shutters

Solid shutters

Full-height/ Midrail shutters

Conclusion

Window shutters are the perfect window treatments for your home, and with good reasons;

They are versatile

They are affordable and cost-effective

They are durable

To protect your home against harsh weather

To provide safety for your children

They are easy to maintain in general

They are energy efficient

They provide for customized options etc

The only trick is to find the specific shutters that will work best for you.

Hopefully, now you know the best way to approach to take thanks to this guide.

In case of any confusion, you can always refer back to it for clarification. Alternatively, you can ask for help from a professional.

