Famous Goatee Styles to Try

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPmbHmzt-OY/

Men who wear goatee styles are cool and modern and are more willing to try trendy styles. Goatees are not picky with the age or shape of the face, but some go well with specific hair textures. Your style can be inspired by a celebrity or a picture you saw and want to try.

This article will give you ideas of some attractive styles, and you can choose which style to wear in your next shave appointment. The goatee styles are easy and fast to achieve, and they will give you classic looks. Take a look.

1. Authentic Goatee

If you love your moustache, probably this is one of the beard styles to try since this style requires you to shave your moustache and all the hair on your neck and face and leave the goatee only. Your stylist will shape the hair below your lips in a semicircular form to get the authentic goatee style. It is common among men in their 30s and with oily skin. A very unique style won’t leave you unnoticed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQQVmn0HcMr/

2. Extended Goatee

An extended goatee resembles the standard goatee, but it extends in the other directions, like the jawline, and below your chin. For moustache lovers, you can style this goatee with a moustache. According to MensHaircuts, men of any skin type and those aged between 40 and 50 can wear this goatee style. If you have an oval or a round-shaped face, this style will also fit you well.

3. Pretty Boy Goatee

Not so formal and unheard of before, this thick goatee style is becoming more popular, and it involves connecting the moustache with the beard in a round-cornered square shape. This style is not picky with skin types, and men in their 30s will look great in it. Also, those with oval and square-shaped faces and sharp noses can match well with this beard.

4. Van Dyke Style

This Van Dyke inspired beard style has become a go-to style for most youths because it brings a modern look to relatively young faces. The style pairs perfectly with a moustache and a v-shaped soul patch. Your stylist will connect the two with a straight line and ensure the goatee spreads to broader parts of the mouth. The style also suits men in their 40s and with oily skin.

5. Anchor Goatee

The goatee resembles a ship anchor, hence the name. A combination of a light pencil moustache with a V-shape soul patch will bring the anchor sign in this goatee style. The style is mainly worn by men with a dry and normal skin type and whose age ranges between the 30s and 40s. Also, the style will favour you if you have a round, oval, or square-shaped face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CS3hzDlMe5g/

6. Landing Strip Goatee

You are less likely to see the landing strip goatee style with middle-aged men. Your stylist will remove your moustache entirely and any other facial hair and leave a goatee of about 2 inches width to run straight from the lower lip to the chin. Men in their 30s like to wear this style, and if you have oily skin, this is your style to rock.

7. Chin Puff With Handlebar

The first step to styling this goatee is shaping your moustache into the shape of a handlebar of a scooter bike. The goatee should resemble the landing strip goatee but make it thin at the start and the bottom. The goatee style fits men nicely with dry and oily skin and those in their 50s.

8. Norse Skipper Style

The Norse skipper style resembles the chin puff goatee because the moustache has handles like a scooter motorcycle. The goatee is bigger than that of chin puff, and the puff starts under the chin and not the bottom of the lower lip. The style is mostly worn by men in their 30s and with an oily skin type. It also fits well guys with an oval face and wide forehead.

9. Chin Goatee With Detached Mustache

If you have thin hair on your beard, try this style. The goatee has a V-shape with a separated moustache. The style goes well with any skin type and for men in their 20s or 30s. It is a versatile beard style that can also be worn for official settings.