American Home Shield Warranty Overview and Review

American Home Shield (AHS) is among the oldest home warranty providers in the United States. It is known as one of the most vital partners for homeowners seeking protection from expensive home repairs. With a home warranty, you’re protected against wear and tear on your home’s major appliances and systems. According to our independent research, AHS rated the best overall home warranty company last year. Here we will describe the plans, costs, and coverage of this provider in this review. We’ll also explain how to get a free quote and how much it costs.

A look at American Home Shield

American Home Shield covers appliances and systems of any age. During the repair process, you will be able to choose from three service fees. The amount of your monthly fee will determine whether your premium increases or decreases. A higher service fee will result in a lower monthly payment. Homeowners can also choose their own licensed and pre-approved contractors from American Home Shield’s nationwide network of contractors. The company was founded in 1971 and currently serves all states except Alaska. Over 1.8 million customers choose AHS for home warranties. This company holds a B ranking from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Plans offered by American Home Shield

The American Home Shield offers two separate plans and a third plan, a combination of the two. As part of the ShieldSilver Plan, essential home systems like air conditioners and electrical systems are protected. The ShieldGold Plan covers systems that have appliances like your dishwasher and refrigerator. ShieldPlatinum Plan includes comprehensive coverage for both systems and appliances and additional features and coverage limits.

All plans are backed by an upfront service guarantee of 60 days on both labor and parts. To know more about what items are covered under various plans, visit https://observer.com/2021/08/american-home-shield/

Coverage limits and exclusions

You will need to wait 30 days after buying an American Home Shield warranty before requesting service. If your home warranty is part of a real estate contract, this 30-day wait is waived. ShieldGold has a $3,000 limit per appliance during the term of your contract. This coverage amount is doubled with ShieldPlatinum, to a total of $6,000 per appliance. A free HVAC tune-up is also included in ShieldPlatinum policies. Systems do not have a coverage limit. Repairs will be made as long as your item is covered. As part of ShieldPlatinum, roof leak repairs are also covered at $1,500 per year and alterations at $1,000 per year.

Pros

A home inspection is not required

Flexible pricing

24/7 service requests and customer service

49 states (excluding Alaska) covered

Cons:

Alaska has no access to this product

Has no annual discount for full payment

Is American Home Shield legitimate?

American Home Shield is known to pay claims and serve their customers. More than 1.8 million homeowners across 49 state that this company functions, and it is entirely legitimate.

Final verdict

There are many great options for homeowners with American Home Shield. The company has been in the industry for almost 50 years and is well respected. They offer comprehensive plans at reasonable prices, and we particularly recommend their ShieldGold program. Because of this, we rate this provider as the best in the industry. It’s up to you to choose which home warranty provider provides you with the level of protection you need, but our reviews can help you narrow your choices.

