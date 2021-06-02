Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr.: The Epitome of “a Couple Supporting Each Other, Stays Together”

Being a celebrity is never easy since it requires a lot of time and effort invested. As a result, some stars have been reported to have neglected their time for their families and even their well-being. We have been constantly hearing news of famous couples splitting up because of not having time for each other. It may seem like a common thing among famous personalities. However, several celebrities are still making sure that they will never run out of time for their loved ones, especially their significant others. And that is what we see in the couple Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr.

Alexandra Creteau is a Russian actress born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine. She discovered her acting and modeling career path when she moved to the United States at the age of 21. She was cast in several indie films such as “Night of the Naked Dead” and “Bloody Hands”. This actress is also a fashion and lifestyle model, social media influencer, and vlogger. She currently has over 320,000 followers on Instagram and runs a YouTube channel called Dalex Vlogs along with her partner David Murrietta.

David, on the other hand, is an actor and YouTuber born in San Jose, California. This half-Mexican and half-Korean celebrity is known for playing police officer, detective, and military roles on television shows and movies. He is also a fashion influencer and shares fashion tips on his social media.



Being each other’s supporter

A couple that supports each other, stays together. That statement is very true for Alexandra and David. Alexandra Creteau had credited David for her success on multiple occasions. On the other hand, David Murrietta would not get into the social media ropes without Alexandra’s help. In their vlogs, you can see how much support they give each other even in the simplest things.

Taking on challenges together

Being a celebrity includes a lot of challenges that most fans don’t see. Alexandra and David had to overcome many problems involving their work and personal life. But despite that, the two remained knitted together through thick and thin. That is because they prioritize their love for each other no matter what. Now, they enjoy a exciting life together while still being able to stay on top of their careers. Both of them claim that this would not have been possible without the encouragement of the other.



Taking their relationship to the next step

As the epitome of “a couple supporting each other, stays together”, Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta had just taken a huge step in their relationship. On May 8th, 2021 they got married at Regan Beach in Lake Tahoe. Although their wedding ceremony was small, they intend to do another wedding ceremony in August this year for their family and friends.