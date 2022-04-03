Air Conditioner Tune-Ups – What Should You Know?

Air Conditioner Tune-Ups: Every day, homeowners rely on complex systems. The systems in our homes, from plumbing to air conditioning, keep us clean, cool, and cozy all year round. An AC tune-up is an essential element of your home maintenance routine, and it provides numerous benefits for both your comfort and your money.

An AC Tune-Up is just what it sounds like

Tuning up your air conditioner is a lot like tuning up your car. Your system’s components will be inspected, cleaned, and adjusted by a specialist.

An AC tune-up includes the following services:

Checking voltages, tightening connections, and lubricating moving parts are all part of an electrical component and moving part inspection.

Your indoor and outdoor condenser and evaporator coils need to be cleaned.

A look at your air conditioner’s thermostat and other controls

A change in the amount of refrigerant in your system

Condensate drain check

Replace the air filter.

What Are the Benefits of Regular AC Tune-Ups?

Achieving Optimal Results

A yearly AC tune-up ensures that your unit operates at peak performance all year long. By doing this, you’ll be able to keep your home cool and comfortable all year long and keep your air conditioner from working harder than it needs to, increasing the likelihood of a breakdown. In the event of a late-night or weekend call, no one wants to be on the receiving end of it.

Preventative Maintenance and Longevity

As one of the most expensive systems in your home, your air conditioning unit will benefit from regular maintenance. It is typical for a system to last up to fifteen years if it is well maintained compared to just seven years for a system that has been ignored. A frequent AC tune-up is a significant benefit since the technician can find little issues (such loose connections or unclean condenser coils) before they become big problems.

Safety

Another reason is for safety. Safety should be a top priority when inspecting this complex system’s components. Moving metal parts and electricity shouldn’t be messed with, but they may be properly maintained with the right expertise and tools.

The condensate drain inspection is another crucial safety component of AC tune-ups. A clogged drain can encourage the growth of mold in the home, which can have a detrimental impact on indoor air quality. This is especially risky for the elderly, children, and individuals with asthma or other respiratory disorders. It is already difficult to maintain good indoor air quality in Florida because of its legendary humidity. It’s not worth the danger to put off routine maintenance.

Filters (and ducts!) that have become clogged with debris can have a negative impact on indoor air quality. Allergens and pet dander can cause a lot of pain and suffering. What’s the point of being miserable at home?

Reduction of expenses

Get an AC tune-up once a year done by AC repair services, and you’ll save a lot of money. In the event that your air conditioner is forced to work harder than necessary, your utility expenses may increase unnecessarily. Up to 15% of your monthly energy bills might be saved if your air conditioning system is properly maintained. Over the course of the system’s lifespan, that can add up to a lot of money.

Another approach to cut costs is by routine maintenance and spotting minor issues before they become severe ones. The expense of an AC tune-up pales in comparison to what you could be paying in high monthly costs and expensive repair (or replacement) jobs in the long run.

