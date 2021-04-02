8 Tips to Follow When Renovating Your Home for the First Time

Sooner or later, we all have to take the plunge and renovate our house. Renovation is inevitable when the fixtures in the house are falling.

Whatever the reason you are planning to renovate, it’s a huge responsibility and requires serious attention to detail. I have been watching Property Brothers and other home renovation shows online on my phone using our new Spectrum Internet connection so much lately that I can give you lots of advice on home remodeling.

The key thing that I have learned is setting the right expectations is very important. Also, so long as you know the basics of home remodeling, you can successfully spare yourself from headaches.

Ready for advice? This is what you must keep in mind when renovating your home:

1: Start With the Kitchen

The first place to start with is always the kitchen because it usually requires major renovation and it’s also the room that adds major value to the home.

Realtors estimate that homeowners can recover up to 59 percent of the cost of kitchen renovation if they sell the house. Always start by upgrading the worn-out places and then move to something else. If the kitchen remodeling includes significant changes, then set up a temporary kitchen until the project is complete.

2: Set a Realistic Budget

Renovations can be expensive. If you don’t set a maximum budget limit, you will empty your bank account. Without a clear budget, it’s hard to complete a project and meet the renovation requirements.

Home designers recommend consulting a builder for estimating the cost of renovation. No doubt there are ways to renovate your home economically but having a predefined budget makes the process so much smoother.

3: Consult Experts

Don’t make the mistake of doing everything by yourself. You just can’t. In fact, this makes home renovation difficult. Always consult experts to discuss your renovation needs. And you will have to take opinions from a bunch of experts such as interior designers, woodworkers, electricians, plumbers, and more. Stay on your toes to find the right people for consultation.

4: Choose Practical Ideas

Whether it’s the kitchen, bathroom, basement, bedroom, living room, or any other room, the renovations should be practical. We all want our homes to look fab but if the renovation you have in mind is not functional, then let it go.

Perhaps discuss your ideas with a remodeler first. If they tell the change you are looking for is not practical, look for an alternative.

5: Don’t Neglect the Rules and Regulations

If the remodeling requires you to knock down a wall, you might have to take legal permission from the local authorities before taking any step.

Check with the results and regulations in your town or state before introducing any major change. This will save you from legal troubles later.

6: Consider the Plumbing System

Some remodeling projects require a lot of tearing down. In that case, always consider securing the plumbing. Mark the pipelines and sewage systems to make sure they don’t get damaged during the process. Create a map for each room outlining the plumbing system to avoid those areas at all costs.

7: Set a Realistic Timeline

Renovations sometimes can take longer than expected. Be prepared for unanticipated troubles. It’s best to arrange your accommodation elsewhere to avoid frustration.

Even if it’s something as simple as removing old bath fixtures and installing a new tub or vanity, the task can take several days to weeks. In the meantime, make sure you have an alternative bathroom to use. Set realistic expectations about the timeline and will keep away from frustration.

8: Improve the Doors

Doors are the first impression of your house and changing them can give a new and improved look to your home. Let’s say you don’t have a huge budget to change the doors completely, that’s ok. Have them repainted. Choose a lighter color for the doors to create an illusion of space.

Don’t choose the same shade for the doors and the walls. This can overpower the space. Pick a lighter shade of the same color for the door. When you are not sure, look for visuals on Pinterest.

Conclusion

Home renovation is not everyone’s cup of tea, but you can save yourself from a great deal of trouble with a plan in place.