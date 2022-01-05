8 Interesting Things to Know About Vape Cartridges

Vape Cartridges: Many people often find solace in cannabis, or what is commonly known as weed or marijuana. There are various ways of consuming weed. These can include smoking it, vaping it, or eating it through edibles like cannabis-infused cakes, cookies, gummy bears, etc. In recent times, vaping is becoming increasingly popular among the masses. But not everyone is aware of how to vape, what devices to use, how to use these devices, etc.

Commonly, people use vape pen, vape cartridges, or vape pens and e-cigarettes. But the question that arises is what is a vape cartridge? It refers to a vaping device that is already filled with cannabis oil. This oil is usually made of different combinations of cannabinoids and terpenes that come from the cannabis plant.

If you are someone who is planning to vape using a vaping cartridge, there are some important facts that you should know about it. To make vaping more fun and easier for you, read through our vape pen guide, in which we bring you the top 8 important and interesting facts you must know about its cartridges!

1. Vaping is less harmful than smoking

This is an extremely common question that users of weed have. Is vaping safe? Is it safer than the common practice of smoking weed? We have your questions answered. It is true that vaping is healthier than smoking, though it is still not safe. You might be wondering, how is vaping safer than smoking weed? Smoking involves the production of smoke, which is potentially extremely harmful to our lungs and other respiratory organs. This smoke contains hundreds of toxic chemicals that can cause various respiratory diseases. On the other hand, when one vapes marijuana, there is no smoke produced and it has almost the same effects as smoking. No smoke simply means less harm to your respiratory organs. Thus, vaping is safer than smoking. Let us know more about Vape pen Cartridge No Airflow



[source]

2. How do vaping cartridges work?

Vape pens or cartridges are operational with the help of a battery. This battery powers the atomizer. This atomizer heats up your cannabis oil to activate the various chemicals and compounds in it. Many vape batteries also come with other impressive features like customization of temperature, dosage management, etc. It is advisable to not charge your vape cartridge while using it and to charge it before you go to bed. The battery life of a vape pen depends on the kind of vape pen you are using as well as the kind of battery it has and its condition.

3. Disposable Vape pens

As mentioned before, vaping is becoming extremely popular. And now, there are various types of pens available on the market, including single-use vape pens. Such pens are easy to use and do not require much effort. They come pre-charged and can only be used once. After that, they are disposed of. However, the main disadvantage associated with such pens is that they cause a lot of waste. Thus, it is preferable that instead of disposable pens, normal pens are used.



[source]

4. Types of vape cartridges

When it comes to vaping 510 thread cartridges, there are many options available. One can purchase CO2, distillate, or a live resin cartridge. They are available at different prices as the cannabis oil present in them is different. The CO2 oil cartridges are the most famous of the three varieties. This cartridge retains the original flavor of cannabis. The distillate cartridge is the second most well-known and in-demand cartridge sold. The idea of it is relatively recent and new, but it has proven to be an effective CBD concentrate. Live resin cartridges are a rather new concept and are emerging as a trend. They have an increasing popularity amongst youngsters and are rarer and more expensive.

5. How long does a vape pen last?

The battery life of your vape pen depends on its condition. The first time you charge your newly-bought vape pen, it may take a little longer than subsequent charging sessions. The battery life depends on the type of cartridge you have, the type of battery, the existing battery level, etc. Some pens take only thirty minutes to charge completely, while others can take up to two to three hours. It is advisable not to charge your pen while you are using it. You can extend the battery life of your pen by using the batteries regularly, not overcharging them, switching them off when not in use, etc.



[source]

6. Using a vape cartridge leads to the absence of noxious odour

If you are someone who doesn’t prefer the smell of smoke, then using a vape pen might be the solution for you. In addition to being smoke-free, vape pens also do not produce any nasty smells. You may even get some fragrance, especially if you buy a premium vape pen.

7. Vape cartridges are available in many flavors

Vape pens are available in endless flavors. The most popular and common ones include vanilla, chocolate, and other sweet varieties. You can also try out mint, citrus, florals, etc. Many popular desserts, beverages, etc., are also available as flavors when it comes to vape cartridges.

8. Vape cartridges can be used to quit smoking.

There is growing evidence to show that using vape pens or vaping can be effective for those who are trying to quit smoking. A clinical trial conducted in the UK stated that when combined with expert face-to-face support, people who used e-cigarettes to quit smoking were twice as likely to succeed as people who used other nicotine replacement products, such as patches or gum.