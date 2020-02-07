5 Perfect Destinations in Thailand for Freelance Writers

If you ask any freelance writer what the best part about doing that job is, they’ll tell you it’s the freedom to work from wherever they want to. They can travel the world with nothing more than their laptop and explore the unknown while maintaining a steady income. While this sounds super-fun and adventurous, there are still some places that are more freelance-friendly than others. Thailand offers some great destinations that freelance writers can enjoy in.

If you’re a freelance writer planning a trip to Thailand, this article will help you find the perfect destinations for your needs. We’ll break it down one by one and help you plan your visit to this beautiful country. Let’s dig in.

Chiang Mai

Thailand is known as one of the best places on Earth for digital nomads and the first destination you should consider as a freelance writer in Thailand is definitely the city of Chiang Mai.

The city is situated in the mountains of northern Thailand and it’s surrounded by beautiful nature. But, what makes it the perfect destination for freelance writers?

Here’s why you’ll fall in love with this city as a freelance writer:

the cost of living is low

there’s a great network of other foreign freelancers of various professions

there are numerous co-working spaces you can use to connect to other freelancers

there are stunning cafés you can work in

it’s easy to blend in

it’s easy to meet people and build a social life

Chiang Mai is a destination worth checking out as a freelance writer. You’ll have a ton of inspiration thanks to the versatility if people, places, temples, and natural beauties you’ll be surrounded by.

You’ll also make professional and personal contacts easily and feel like at home in no time.

Koh Samui

Thailand’s second-largest island is called Ko Samui, and it can be the perfect place for you to settle in for a while and enjoy working and living in Thailand.

The best thing about this island is that it offers a wide variety of accommodation types, suitable for everyone’s pocket. You can choose to stay in:

a humble bungalow on the beach

a hotel

a luxurious villa with a pool

In addition to that, the beaches and nature are breath-taking, once again offering something for everyone’s taste.

“The best thing about Ko Samui is that you can find a remote beach with a relaxing atmosphere or drink cocktails listening to loud music on the next one. It’s rather versatile and thus suitable for all kinds of people” says Melanie Sovann, a freelance travel blogger and writer at Trust My Paper.

As a digital nomad, you’ll soon find out there are numerous foreigners freelancing on the island, so you’ll blend in just fine.

Bangkok

The capital of Thailand is another great choice for freelance writers to live and work in since it offers a vibrant atmosphere and endless opportunities.

The best things about working in Bangkok are the following:

affordable cost of living

fast Wi-Fi

great quality of life

safety

people speak basic English and are friendly to foreigners

there are numerous places you can work from

welcoming to international tourists

Also, Bangkok is a city you won’t get sick of that easily since every corner hides something new for you to explore.

“It was a great adventure for me to work and live in the city. Every freelance writer should spend at least a month working there, and experience something completely different,” says Dorian Martin, a content writer and editor at Wow Grade and Is Accurate.

It’s a destination you shouldn’t skip if you ever come to Thailand to work as a freelance writer.

Phuket

Listed as the top destination for digital nomads in Thailand by the Nomad List, Phuket might be the one place you’re looking for.

Being the largest island in Thailand with a population a little over 600.000, it offers a colorful and vibrant atmosphere not many people can resist.

Freelance writers and content writers enjoy benefits such as:

great walkability and the opportunity to explore the island on foot

low cost of living, suitable for any monthly income

stunning blue-green water and beaches

many locations with free Wi-Fi

great quality of life

rich nightlife

numerous coworking spaces offering free trial periods

The bottom line is, you can’t go wrong with working as a freelance writer in Thailand.

The place will keep you happy, inspired, motivated, and socialized. You’ll be working and living feeling relaxed and safe.

Koh Phangan

If you’re looking for a destination in Thailand that will offer both great conditions for working as a freelancer, as well as a rich social & nightlife, look no more.

The island of Koh Phangan is situated in southeast Thailand. While it’s best known for the monthly Full Moon Party, and overall rich nightlife, it’s also great for freelance writers looking for a new destination to explore.

Koh Phangan offers:

coworking spaces with beachfront coworking

beautiful natural surroundings

cafés with Wi-Fi

The only issue you may come across here is that the coworking spaces are a bit pricier than in the rest of the island since there aren’t so many of them.

Still, if you want that combination of work and fun, you should visit the island and see for yourself.

Final Thoughts

Working as a freelance writer does open so many doors for you and allows you to explore the world freely. If you choose to go to Thailand and spend time working and living there, we’re certain you won’t regret it.

Use the advice we’ve shared above to choose your next destination and move to Thailand to experience Asia like never before. You can even make a plan to spend some time in each of the destinations we’ve covered. We hope you have a great time in Thailand’s best destinations for freelance writers!

By Estelle Liotard