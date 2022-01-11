5 Benefits of Outdoor Exercise That Will Change Your Life Completely

The benefits of Exercise are well known by a now-the increase in energy, better sleep, the aid in fighting certain health conditions. Your fitness routine can be completely revolutionized by where you exercise. Honestly.

Don’t worry, we aren’t talking about joining the next trendy new gym or spending hundreds on the next SoulCycle competitor. You only need to look outside your window to find one of the best workout spots in your area.

1. Exercising outdoors could help boost your mental health.

Exercising outdoors could improve your overall state of mind — and mental health is an important aspect of physical fitness. According to a 2021 study of more than 20,000 people, those who exercise more, specifically those who exercise outdoors, experience less depression and anxiety than those who do not exercise.” The results of a 2021 analysis of 14,231 records and 50 studies on the benefits of outdoor activities found that participants who engaged in “nature-based interventions” such as gardening, outdoor exercise, and nature-based therapy for 20 to 90 minutes a day for several weeks had “improved mental health outcomes,” including those with pre-existing mental health issues..”