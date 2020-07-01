10 Cool and Practical Gift Ideas for a Coworker

Being a star employee isn’t just about job performance. There are a lot of excellent qualities you can bring to the office; for example, a cooperative spirit and a positive attitude. Everyone appreciates a considerate colleague, especially one who remembers to acknowledge special occasions. Here are 10 Cool and Practical Gift ideas for giving to a Coworker.

It may not always seem like the little things you do for your coworkers have that much of an effect, but kindness has a way of spreading. When you remember a colleague’s birthday, congratulate them on finishing a big project, or even ask about their weekend, it can create a more pleasant work environment.

Punctuating some of these occasions with a gift can be a thoughtful gesture. It doesn’t necessarily have to be anything extravagant. A small token of appreciation goes a long way toward letting your colleagues know you value them.

That said, a well-chosen gift can make a significant impact. If you’re buying a present for someone you hardly know, a generic item like a gift card or decorative mug would be fine. If you’re shopping for a colleague you want to impress, you’ll need to choose something meaningful.

How can you pick out the perfect gift for a coworker you respect? We have a few tips to help you get started.

Do Your Research

One thing that makes choosing a gift for a colleague challenging is not knowing them outside work. It can be a good idea to take an interest in your colleagues’ lives. Discussing your families and hobbies can be an excellent way to bond.

You should be careful not to take it to the extreme. Asking too many personal questions at work can make people feel uneasy. It’s also not ideal to suddenly strike up conversations with coworkers you don’t usually talk to because you know their birthday is coming up.

A great way to find out more about a colleague’s interests and preferences is to talk to employees they’re close to. That way, you can get helpful information without ruining the surprise. You might consider bouncing a few gift ideas off them to see if they’re appropriate.

It’s OK to Keep Things a Little Generic

You want to tailor your gift to its recipient, but it’s possible to get too specific. Always err on the side of caution when it comes to office gifts and avoid intimate items. Even if it’s a product you know they’d love, they may not be comfortable receiving it from you!

Other gifts to avoid are religious items, especially if you don’t share the same faith. This article says the only exception would be if you work for a religious organization where everyone shares the same beliefs.

Don’t Overdo It

Eager though you may be to impress a colleague, you need to make sure that the size and cost of your gift match the occasion. Trying to show off with an over-the-top present usually backfires. As this advice indicates, overspending on an office gift can make you appear more self-centered than thoughtful.

Now that you have a few ideas on choosing an appropriate gift for a colleague, here are some concrete examples to inspire you. Keep reading to find unique, practical office gifts your coworkers will love.

A Set of Quality Pens

If there’s one thing anyone in your office can never have enough of, it’s pens. Easily misplaced or accidentally pocketed, these elusive writing tools rapidly disappear from drawers. A set of high-quality pens would be a considerate way to replenish their supply. Check out this list of the best pen sets of 2020. Some of these items can be engraved with your colleague’s name, ensuring that they always find their way back to their owner.

A Captivating Coffee Table Book

Books make excellent presents, but it’s not easy to pick the perfect read for a colleague. Everyone’s taste in literature is unique, especially when it comes to fiction. Coffee table books are a great compromise. They don’t require as much time or intellectual investment as a novel, but they’re still interesting and informative. Plus, they make a stylish addition to any living room decor. Here are some fantastic recommendations.

A Personalized Wine Stopper

For coworkers who love wine, here’s an original gift that’s sure to bring a touch of individual flair to their home bar. Our Personalized Wine Stoppers are made from the same flawless, durable crystal as our luxury keepsakes. These creative wine accessories can be customized with a realistic engraving of a treasured photo, bringing a favorite memory to life.

Reusable Straws

Plastic straws are quickly becoming a thing of the past. While many businesses are switching to paper straws, reusable ones are the best environmental solution. Having a personal set of straws can also be pretty darn convenient! Take a look at these inventive reusable straw sets that are guaranteed to improve your coworker’s beverage experience.

Gourmet Coffee

Some people leap out of bed on a Monday morning, eager to face the day’s challenges. The rest of us mortals drink coffee. For colleagues that need an energy boost, the world’s strongest coffee is the perfect pick-me-up.

A Diary for Movie Tickets

For the hardworking employee by day, movie buff by night, here’s a fun gift that lets them collect and organize their souvenir ticket stubs. Ticket Stub Diaries are listed here as one of the top items for movie lovers. Your coworker will love looking back on all the great films they’ve watched over the years!

A Creative Bulletin Board

Most modern professionals keep track of appointments and deadlines on their phones. But can a phone calendar display magazine clippings, handwritten notes, and sentimental photos? We didn’t think so. These unique bulletin boards help a coworker manage their schedule and brighten up their workspace.

A Keyboard Cleaner

Any colleague who spends most of their time in front of a computer has a couple years’ worth of crumbs stuck beneath their keys. It’s not because they’re lazy or untidy. Keyboards are notoriously hard to clean! Come to their rescue with one of these ingenious keyboard cleaning tools.

Portable Flatware

Here’s a practical gift to improve your coworker’s office lunches. Get them a set of high-quality, easy-to-transport flatware. They won’t have to worry about forgetting silverware at work or damaging the environment with flimsy plastic utensils. You can check out some of the best portable flatware sets here.

A Phone Charging Station

The easiest way to keep your phone charged at the office is a charging dock. If your colleague doesn’t have one, show them what they’re missing with one of these fantastic charging stations. Be sure to find out what kind of device they have beforehand!

We hope this post helps you come up with some fantastic gift ideas to show your coworkers you appreciate them. You can find even more great gift ideas in our shop!