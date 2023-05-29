Thai lottery Statistics Reveal Top Numbers for June 1 Draw

(CTN News) – As Thailand’s June 1 government thai lottery draw approaches, lottery enthusiasts and experts eagerly seek lucky numbers. By analyzing the winning numbers from the past ten years of the June 1 lottery, individuals can gain valuable insights and maximize their chances of success.

This comprehensive dataset includes the first prize draw and the two-digit and three-digit numbers, serving as a potential guide for those who wish to test their luck.

Analyzing Winning Numbers Over the Years: Taking a closer look at the winning numbers from recent years, various patterns emerge. For the June 1, 2023, lottery, the winning numbers were as follows:

First prize: 319196

Last two digits: 02

First three digits: 679 and 817

Last three digits: 213 and 652

Similarly, the June 1, 2021 thai lottery winning numbers were:

First prize: 292972

Last two digits: 45

First three digits: 193 and 620

Last three digits: 723 and 978

Further exploration reveals the winning numbers from previous years:

June 1, 2020: First prize: 831567 Last two digits: 24 First three digits: 264 and 489 Last three digits: 562 and 582

June 1, 2019: First prize: 516461 Last two digits: 46 First three digits: 589 and 713 Last three digits: 215 and 560

June 1, 2018: First prize: 988117 Last two digits: 95 First three digits: 310 and 553 Last three digits: 248 and 650

June 1, 2017: First prize: 053630 Last two digits: 61 First three digits: 121 and 218 Last three digits: 581 and 881

June 1, 2016: First prize: 511825 Last two digits: 14 First three digits: 111 and 775 Last three digits: 880 and 937

June 1, 2015: First prize: 388881 Last two digits: 65 Last three digits: 314, 700, 876, and 969

June 1, 2014 and 2012: First prize (2014): 781198 First prize (2012): 935489 Last two digits (2014): 18 Last two digits (2012): 90 Last three digits (2014): 160, 324, 409, 636 Last three digits (2012): 480, 713, 716, 768



Utilizing Historical Data for Informed Choices: With this wealth of historical data, lottery enthusiasts can make informed choices when selecting their lucky numbers for the upcoming June 1 government thai lottery draw. Analyzing past winning numbers’ trends, patterns, and frequencies can provide valuable insights for individuals seeking to enhance their chances of winning.

Conclusion:

As Thailand’s government lottery draw on June 1 approaches, lottery enthusiasts and experts can leverage the historical data from the past ten years to make more informed choices when selecting their lucky numbers. While analyzing the winning numbers may reveal certain trends and patterns, it is important to note that there is no fixed pattern or guaranteed strategy for accurately predicting the winning numbers.