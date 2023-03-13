Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, Mar. 13th, 2023 – MONDAY
Today’s gold price, March 13, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 13-3-2023 20:02
|Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat
|purchase
|sold out
|96.5% gold bars
|30,700.00150.00
|30,800.00150.00
|Gold jewelry 96.5%
|30,153.20151.64
|31,300.00150.00
|Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|30,700.00150.00
|30,800.00150.00
|Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|30,750.00200.00
|30,850.00200.00
|Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|30,790.00240.00
|30,840.00190.00
|Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|30,795.00245.00
|30,855.00205.00
|Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars
|30,700.00150.00
|30,800.00150.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|3,850
|500
|4,350
|gold 1 salung
|7,700
|8,200
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|15,400
|15,900
|gold 1 baht
|30,800
|31,300
