Gold Price Today, Mar. 13th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today 13-3-2023 20:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out 96.5% gold bars 30,700.00 150.00 30,800.00 150.00 Gold jewelry 96.5% 30,153.20 151.64 31,300.00 150.00 Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 30,700.00 150.00 30,800.00 150.00 Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 30,750.00 200.00 30,850.00 200.00 Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 30,790.00 240.00 30,840.00 190.00 Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 30,795.00 245.00 30,855.00 205.00 Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 30,700.00 150.00 30,800.00 150.00

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht half salung gold 3,850 500 4,350 gold 1 salung 7,700 8,200 Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 15,400 15,900 gold 1 baht 30,800 31,300

