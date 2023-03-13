Connect with us

Gold Price Today, Mar. 13th, 2023 – MONDAY
Gold Price Today, Mar. 13th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, March 13, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, March 13, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 13-3-2023 20:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 30,700.00150.00 30,800.00150.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 30,153.20151.64 31,300.00150.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 30,700.00150.00 30,800.00150.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 30,750.00200.00 30,850.00200.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 30,790.00240.00 30,840.00190.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 30,795.00245.00 30,855.00205.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 30,700.00150.00 30,800.00150.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 3,850 500 4,350
gold 1 salung 7,700 8,200
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 15,400 15,900
gold 1 baht 30,800 31,300

