Gold Price Today, Mar. 11th, 2023 – SATURDAY
Today’s gold price, March 11, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 11-3-2023 05:02
|Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat
|purchase
|sold out
|96.5% gold bars
|30,250.00
|30,350.00
|Gold jewelry 96.5%
|29,698.400.04
|30,850.00
|Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|30,250.00
|30,350.00
|Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|30,250.00
|30,350.00
|Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|30,290.00
|30,340.00
|Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|30,285.00
|30,340.00
|Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars
|30,250.00
|30,350.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|3,794
|500
|4,294
|gold 1 salung
|7,588
|8,088
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|15,175
|15,675
|gold 1 baht
|30,350
|30,850
