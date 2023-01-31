Gold Price Today, Jan. 31, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price – Gold Price Today, January 31, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, January 31, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

READ MORE: Gold Price Today, Jan. 30, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today 31.1.2023 16:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out 96.5% gold bars 29,650.00 100.00 29,750.00 100.00 Gold jewelry 96.5% 29,122.40 90.94 30,250.00 100.00 Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,650.00 100.00 29,750.00 100.00 Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,650.00 100.00 29,750.00 100.00 Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 29,710.00 60.00 29,760.00 60.00 Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,705.00 70.00 29,765.00 65.00 Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars 29,650.00 100.00 29,750.00 100.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht half salung gold 3,719 500 4,219 gold 1 salung 7,438 7,938 Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 14,875 15,375 gold 1 baht 29,750 30,250

More In: Gold Price