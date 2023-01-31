Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, Jan. 31, 2023 – TUESDAY
Today’s gold price, January 31, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 31.1.2023 16:02
|Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat
|purchase
|sold out
|96.5% gold bars
|29,650.00100.00
|29,750.00100.00
|Gold jewelry 96.5%
|29,122.4090.94
|30,250.00100.00
|Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|29,650.00100.00
|29,750.00100.00
|Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|29,650.00100.00
|29,750.00100.00
|Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|29,710.0060.00
|29,760.0060.00
|Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|29,705.0070.00
|29,765.0065.00
|Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|29,650.00100.00
|29,750.00100.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|3,719
|500
|4,219
|gold 1 salung
|7,438
|7,938
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|14,875
|15,375
|gold 1 baht
|29,750
|30,250
