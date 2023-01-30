Gold Price Today, Jan. 30, 2023 – MONDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, January 30, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, January 30, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 30-1-2023 02:02

Gold Price Today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out 96.5% gold bars 29,850.00 29,950.00 Gold jewelry 96.5% 29,319.40 0.04 30,450.00 Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,850.00 29,950.00 Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,850.00 29,950.00 Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 29,850.00 29,950.00 Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,850.00 29,950.00 Gold price, Mae Thong Bai , 96.5% gold bars 29,850.00 29,950.00

