Gold Price Today, Feb. 6th, 2023 – MONDAY
Gold Price Today, Feb. 5th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, Feb. 4th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, Feb. 3rd, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, Feb. 2nd, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, Feb. 1st, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, Jan. 31, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, Jan. 30, 2023 – MONDAY

Thailand Step up to Boost Protection of Dolphins in Songkhla Lake

Gold Price Today, 29 Jan. 2023 - SUNDAY

Songkran Renowned Water festival is Set to Become Thailand's 4th intangible Cultural Heritage

News Thai Legal Tourism

Thailand Extends 45-Day Visa-Free Stay Until End Of The Year

News Thai Legal

Over 1,500 Arrests Reported For Cybercrime In Thailand In 2022

News Thai Legal

Thai Central Bank Anticipates Virtual Banks To Start Operating By 2025

News Thai Legal

Thai Government House To Open On National Children's Day

News Thai Legal

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Remains Unconscious After Collapsing 3 Weeks Ago Due To Heart Problem

Learning Legal Thai Legal

How a Personal Injury Attorney Can Help You in Thailand

A Peculiar way of Dealing with Criminal Prosecution

News Thai Legal

Thai King And Queen Now 'Fully Recovered' From COVID

News Thai Legal

Thailand's HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Treated For Unsteady Heartbeat

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Gold Price Today, Feb. 6th, 2023 – MONDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, February 6, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, February 6, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 5.2.2023 17:01

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 29,700.001,100.00 29,800.001,100.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 29,167.801,076.34 30,300.001,100.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,700.00100.00 29,800.00100.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,700.00100.00 29,800.00100.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 29,770.00170.00 29,820.00120.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,780.00180.00 29,835.00135.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai , 96.5% gold bars 29,700.00100.00 29,800.00100.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 3,725 500 4,225
gold 1 salung 7,450 7,950
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 14,900 15,400
gold 1 baht 29,800 30,300

