Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, Feb. 16th, 2023 – THURSDAY
(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, February 16, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat
Today’s gold price, February 16, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 16-2-2023 23:02
|Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat
|purchase
|sold out
|96.5% gold bars
|29,750.0050.00
|29,850.0050.00
|Gold jewelry 96.5%
|29,213.3045.52
|30,350.0050.00
|Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|29,750.0050.00
|29,850.0050.00
|Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|29,750.0050.00
|29,850.0050.00
|Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|29,770.0030.00
|29,820.0030.00
|Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|29,770.0015.00
|29,830.0020.00
|Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|29,750.0050.00
|29,850.0050.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|3,731
|500
|4,231
|gold 1 salung
|7,463
|7,963
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|14,925
|15,425
|gold 1 baht
|29,850
|30,350
More In: Gold Price