Gold Price Today, Feb. 16th, 2023 – THURSDAY
Students Petition Court After Teacher Cuts Over 100 Students Hair

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, February 16, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, February 16, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 16-2-2023 23:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 29,750.0050.00 29,850.0050.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 29,213.3045.52 30,350.0050.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,750.0050.00 29,850.0050.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,750.0050.00 29,850.0050.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 29,770.0030.00 29,820.0030.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,770.0015.00 29,830.0020.00
Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars 29,750.0050.00 29,850.0050.00

 Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 3,731 500 4,231
gold 1 salung 7,463 7,963
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 14,925 15,425
gold 1 baht 29,850 30,350

