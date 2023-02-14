Connect with us

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 14th, 2023 – TUESDAY
Advertisement

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 13th, 2023 – MONDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 12th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 11th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 10th, 2023 – FRIDAY

News Legal Thai Legal

Students Petition Court After Teacher Cuts Over 100 Students Hair

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 9th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Thai Legal

Thailand’s Ministry of Culture has Chosen 16 Thai Festivals to be Promoted Internationally

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 8th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 7th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 6th, 2023 – MONDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 5th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 4th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 3rd, 2023 – FRIDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 2nd, 2023 – THURSDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 1st, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Jan. 31, 2023 – TUESDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Jan. 30, 2023 – MONDAY

Thai Legal

Thailand Step up to Boost Protection of Dolphins in Songkhla Lake

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, 29 Jan. 2023 - SUNDAY

Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Feb. 14th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Published

3 hours ago

on

Gold-Price-Today

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, February 14, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, February 14, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 13-2-2023 22:01

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 29,700.00 29,800.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 29,167.800.04 30,300.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,700.00 29,800.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,700.00 29,800.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 29,710.0060.00 29,760.0060.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,705.0070.00 29,760.0070.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 29,700.00 29,800.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 3,725 500 4,225
gold 1 salung 7,450 7,950
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 14,900 15,400
gold 1 baht 29,800 30,300

More In: Gold Price
Related Topics:
Continue Reading