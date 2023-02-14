Gold Price Today, Feb. 14th, 2023 – TUESDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, February 14, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, February 14, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 13-2-2023 22:01

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out 96.5% gold bars 29,700.00 29,800.00 Gold jewelry 96.5% 29,167.80 0.04 30,300.00 Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,700.00 29,800.00 Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,700.00 29,800.00 Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 29,710.00 60.00 29,760.00 60.00 Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 29,705.00 70.00 29,760.00 70.00 Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 29,700.00 29,800.00



weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht half salung gold 3,725 500 4,225 gold 1 salung 7,450 7,950 Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 14,900 15,400 gold 1 baht 29,800 30,300

