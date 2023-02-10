Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, Feb. 10th, 2023 – FRIDAY
(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, February 10, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat
Today’s gold price, February 10, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 9.2.2023 04:02
|Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat
|purchase
|sold out
|96.5% gold bars
|29,700.00
|29,800.00
|Gold jewelry 96.5%
|29,167.800.04
|30,300.00
|Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|29,700.00
|29,800.00
|Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|29,700.00
|29,800.00
|Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|29,780.00
|29,830.00
|Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|29,785.00
|29,845.00
|Gold price, Mae Thong Bai , 96.5% gold bars
|29,700.00
|29,800.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|3,725
|500
|4,225
|gold 1 salung
|7,450
|7,950
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|14,900
|15,400
|gold 1 baht
|29,800
|30,300
More In: Gold Price