Thai Legal

Gold Price Today, Apr. 12th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY
Gold Price Today, Apr. 14th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 13th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 11th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 10th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 9th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 8th, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 7th, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 6th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 5th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 4th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 3rd, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 2nd, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 1st, 2023 – SATURDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 31st, 2023 – FRIDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 30th, 2023 – THURSDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 29th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 28th, 2023 – TUESDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 27th, 2023 – MONDAY

Gold Price Today, Mar. 26th, 2023 – SUNDAY

Gold Price Today, Apr. 12th, 2023 – WEDNESDAY

Published

2 days ago

on

Gold Price Today

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, April 12, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, April 12, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 12-4-2023 16:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 32,500.00150.00 32,600.00150.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,911.80151.60 33,100.00150.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,500.00150.00 32,600.00150.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,500.00150.00 32,600.00150.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,510.00130.00 32,560.00130.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,485.00110.00 32,545.00110.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 32,500.00150.00 32,600.00150.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,075 500 4,575
gold 1 salung 8,150 8,650
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,300 16,800
gold 1 baht 32,600 33,100

