Top 10 Ways to Ensure Your Monkey Bar Is Safe for Your Kids

Incorporating kids’ outdoor play equipment, such as monkey bars, inside your house is a way to provide fresh challenges for your children.

The play equipment offers children physical challenges that help them develop motor skills and balance. They also use their creativity to create games with climbing frames that challenge young minds and help them learn to problem-solve.

The monkey bars and other play equipment will allow kids to challenge themselves. Thus, the playground area must be safe. The safety characteristics of the equipment should be the primary focus when purchasing monkey bars for your house.

The play equipment may remain with your family for many years, spanning numerous children’s childhoods. As a result, you want confidence that the monkey bars are of great quality and will always maintain the degree of safety you experienced when you initially bought them.

Moreover, the quality of your monkey bars and outdoor play equipment does not guarantee safe play. Parental knowledge is also important for safe play. It is important to be aware of how your children use the play equipment, as well as the condition of the equipment and if it requires repair.

We’ve compiled here the ten ways to ensure your monkey bar is safe for your kids when playing on monkey bars.

It Is Constructed Properly

Measure the bars to ensure that they are at least 9 inches apart to avoid trapping.

To avoid major head injuries, make sure there is at least 9′′ of the robust surface underneath the monkey bars for kids.

Keep in mind that a 9-inch surface may not prevent fractures or minor injuries.

It Is Built With High-Quality Materials

Monkey bars must be constructed of high-quality galvanised steel. Any other material will rapidly bend or deform with usage. Some use the best grade steel, allowing exceptional strength while remaining lightweight for easy installation.

Allow Your Children Enough Space to Swing

While their height must always fulfil these precise specifications, the length of your monkey bars is much more flexible.

However, when deciding where to put them in the backyard, consider at least four to five feet around them. You aren’t going to worry about your children striking anything with their legs while they swing around.

The Section Thickness Is Appropriate

Frames must be thicker than 2.5mm to prevent frame flexing. Monkey Bars have 20% thicker frames than competing products. This is especially true with the inclusion of a swing set.

Examine the Little Details and Aspects

If you detect any exposed bolts, we suggest covering them with little rubber to prevent unpleasant scratches or cuts; choosing monkey bars with grip is another way to minimise slides.

It Is Rust-Protected

If you want your monkey bars to last a long time in your backyard, they must resist corrosion and weather. Rust may erode the climbing frame’s integrity in locations that are not apparent. This might result in the climbing structure collapsing while your children are playing. Monkey bars are, therefore, triple rust-resistant. Without this triple galvanising treatment, the ends of the pieces would rust very fast.

Choose the Right Clothes for Your Kids

Regarding monkey bars, there are a few things to consider regarding attire. First and foremost, avoid any loose clothing that may get caught on the bars.

Instead, choose form-fitting apparel like leggings or sports shorts. Additionally, wear closed-toe shoes to protect your feet from any injury.

It Is Load Tested

All monkey bars must be load tested and certified. This indicates that they have been tested to see how many children they can hold or how much weight they can handle. Monkey bars for youngsters are designed to support 660 kg. This implies that up to 11 youngsters (weighing an average of 60kg) may utilise the free-standing monkey bars at the same time.

The Height Is Adjustable

Your monkey bars must be height adjustable to be accessible to children of all heights. Monkey bars may be adjusted in height from 1.5m to 2.4m.

Equipment Should Be Installed in the Right Place

We suggest putting them on grass rather than hard, solid ground to lessen any falls. If you don’t have a suitable space in your garden, try buying a safety mat instead.

Your selected location must be level; otherwise, the posts will be crooked, jeopardising your children’s balance. Take measurements so you know how spacious the monkey bars can be.

In Summary

Keeping your children safe when playing on monkey bars is critical to avoiding injuries. You may have peace of mind knowing that your children are having fun safely if the correct equipment, supervision, and procedures are in place. We hope this post has given you a better understanding of how to keep your children safe when playing on monkey bars so that they may have a good time while avoiding danger.

