Thai Court Amends Law to Allows Wives to Sue Husband’s Lovers

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has changed the Civil Code will allow women to sue their husbands’ lovers, male or female. The Constitutional Court found on Tuesday that Section 1523 of the Civil Code breached Section 27 of the constitution, which safeguards Thais’ rights and liberties regardless of gender.

The court directed that the verdict be enforced within 360 days.

Section 1523 of the Civil Code states that husbands can sue their wives’ lovers, and wives can sue other women who publicly display an adulterous connection with their husband.

Keirov Kritteeranon, secretary-general of the Office of the Ombudsman, stated that the Ombudsman had previously urged the court to rule on the legality of Section 1523, which allowed wives to suit only female lovers.

Husbands can now sue their wives’ boyfriends regardless of gender, and there was no requirement for any public declaration of an adulterous connection, he claimed.

Once enforced, Tuesday’s Constitutional Court order, according to the Ombudsman, will correct this imbalance.

Thailand Amends Marriage Law

Meanwhile, Thailand is set to become the first Southeast Asian country to recognise same-sex marriage, after its marriage equality law was passed in the Upper House on Tuesday and is now on its approach to being promulgated before going into effect in the coming months.

LGBTQ+ advocates rejoiced as the Senate voted 130-4 to pass the bill on its final reading, with 18 abstentions. They hailed the development as a win in their long struggle for equal rights.

When the advocates who had gathered at parliament on Tuesday to witness the Senate’s final reading and vote on the measure heard the outcome, they burst out in cheers.

They next went to authorities House, where the authorities had planned a celebratory reception for them later in the day. They then went to the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, where the party lasted until late at night.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is on sick leave due to Covid-19, congratulated them via Zoom call from Government House.

The new law will allow any two people aged 18 or older to register their marriage and obtain the same advantages and rights as heterosexual couples. The bill refers to married couples as “two individuals” rather than “a man and a woman,” and changes their legal status from “husband and wife” to “spouses.”

LGBTQ+ people from any country can legally marry in Thailand. When the bill goes into force, foreign same-sex married partners will be eligible for a spousal visa.

The law will be sent to the government for approval before being presented to the monarch.

It will take effect within 120 days of its publication in the Royal Gazette, making Thailand the third Asian country to accept same-sex marriages after Nepal and Taiwan.

Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn, spokesman for the Senate’s special committee evaluating the proposed law, called it a victory for equal rights campaigners.

“There is no reason for the Upper House to disagree with the judgement made by the House of Representatives,” he told reporters. He was referring to the legislation’s passage in the Lower House prior to its submission to the Senate for approval.

The battle for same-sex marriage legislation began 23 years ago. Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, a Move Forward Party list-MP, said that the law’s passage on Tuesday signified the beginning of a new chapter in Thai history.

Source: Bangkok Post