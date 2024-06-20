Connect with us

Legal

Thai Court Amends Law to Allows Wives to Sue Husband's Lovers
Advertisement

News Legal Regional News

Thailand's Senate Passes Landmark Marriage Equity Bill Legalizing Gay Marriage

Legal

Protecting Your Designs: Intellectual Property Rights in the Jewelry Manufacturing Industry

Business Legal

Elon Musk Attacked in $7.5 Billion Lawsuit Over Sale of Tesla Shares

Legal

Freshdox Offers 200 Types of Legal Templates of Legal Forms

Legal

The Challenges in Determining Fault After an Accident

Tech Legal

TikTok, ByteDance File Appeal Over Nationwide Ban

Legal

Unlocking Dubai's Residential Market: The Role of Mortgage Financing

Legal

We Love Tiny Custom Stickers and You Should Too!

Legal

Enhancing Urban Comfort: The Vital Role of Spray Foam Insulation in Chiang Rai

Legal

How Can a Charlotte Motorcycle Accident Lawyer Help You Fight for Fair Compensation?

Legal

Stress Awareness Month: Senior Home Care in Boca Raton

Legal

Get What You Deserve: CTP Claims Compensation Lawyers Can Help!

Legal

Nepal Bans TikTok and illicit Gambling content

Legal

Lawyer Reveals His Secrets on Growing a Successful Practice

Legal

Exploring the Top 5 Functions of an Employment Lawyer

Legal

5 Stress-Free Tips for Completing Your Estate Plan

Legal News Southern Thailand

Phuket Court See a Serge in Tourists Arrests and Litigation

Legal

How Are Wrongful Death Damages Calculated in Canada?

Legal News World News

School Boards in Canada Sue Social Media Giants Seeking $4bn in Damages

Legal

Thai Court Amends Law to Allows Wives to Sue Husband’s Lovers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thailand's Constitutional Court Allows Wives to Sue Husband's Lovers
Angry Thai Wife: File Image

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has changed the Civil Code will allow women to sue their husbands’ lovers, male or female. The Constitutional Court found on Tuesday that Section 1523 of the Civil Code breached Section 27 of the constitution, which safeguards Thais’ rights and liberties regardless of gender.

The court directed that the verdict be enforced within 360 days.

Section 1523 of the Civil Code states that husbands can sue their wives’ lovers, and wives can sue other women who publicly display an adulterous connection with their husband.

Keirov Kritteeranon, secretary-general of the Office of the Ombudsman, stated that the Ombudsman had previously urged the court to rule on the legality of Section 1523, which allowed wives to suit only female lovers.

Husbands can now sue their wives’ boyfriends regardless of gender, and there was no requirement for any public declaration of an adulterous connection, he claimed.

Once enforced, Tuesday’s Constitutional Court order, according to the Ombudsman, will correct this imbalance.

Thailand Amends Marriage Law

Meanwhile, Thailand is set to become the first Southeast Asian country to recognise same-sex marriage, after its marriage equality law was passed in the Upper House on Tuesday and is now on its approach to being promulgated before going into effect in the coming months.

LGBTQ+ advocates rejoiced as the Senate voted 130-4 to pass the bill on its final reading, with 18 abstentions. They hailed the development as a win in their long struggle for equal rights.

When the advocates who had gathered at parliament on Tuesday to witness the Senate’s final reading and vote on the measure heard the outcome, they burst out in cheers.

They next went to authorities House, where the authorities had planned a celebratory reception for them later in the day. They then went to the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, where the party lasted until late at night.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who is on sick leave due to Covid-19, congratulated them via Zoom call from Government House.

The new law will allow any two people aged 18 or older to register their marriage and obtain the same advantages and rights as heterosexual couples. The bill refers to married couples as “two individuals” rather than “a man and a woman,” and changes their legal status from “husband and wife” to “spouses.”

LGBTQ+ people from any country can legally marry in Thailand. When the bill goes into force, foreign same-sex married partners will be eligible for a spousal visa.

The law will be sent to the government for approval before being presented to the monarch.

It will take effect within 120 days of its publication in the Royal Gazette, making Thailand the third Asian country to accept same-sex marriages after Nepal and Taiwan.

Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn, spokesman for the Senate’s special committee evaluating the proposed law, called it a victory for equal rights campaigners.

“There is no reason for the Upper House to disagree with the judgement made by the House of Representatives,” he told reporters. He was referring to the legislation’s passage in the Lower House prior to its submission to the Senate for approval.

The battle for same-sex marriage legislation began 23 years ago. Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, a Move Forward Party list-MP, said that the law’s passage on Tuesday signified the beginning of a new chapter in Thai history.

Source: Bangkok Post

Court Upholds Israel’s Ban on News Agency Al Jazeera

Court Upholds Israel’s Ban on News Agency Al Jazeera
Related Topics:

The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.

Continue Reading