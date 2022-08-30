3 Reasons to Use a Components Attorney for Estate Planning

Estate planning helps you look after your assets and property when you are alive and ensure that they are well-distributed based on your wishes after you are no more. A good estate plan allows you to handle your financial affairs, ensure that your loved ones are taken care of, reduce the impact of taxes and other liabilities, decide about your medical care, etc.

It also lets you plan the allocation of your assets with clarity. Creating an estate plan is vital in ensuring that your wishes get carried out and your loved ones don’t suffer when you are not there with them in your physical form. Hence, if you have not created one, now is the time.

Since it’s a complicated process with many nuances, you may want to hire a qualified Glen Burnie Estate planning attorney for assistance. It’s a good idea because estate planning lawyers tend to be conversant with all the paperwork and legalities associated with this type of planning. You can follow their suggestions also for the best outcome.

Components of estate planning

1. Medical care

A medical care directive is just one of the many things that can be a part of an estate plan. The planning involves a set of documents and instructions outlining what should happen to your assets and your property after you die. A medical care directive explicitly states your wishes for medical treatment if you become incapacitated and cannot decide for yourself.

Doing this can be advantageous as it ensures that your wishes get fulfilled even if you cannot communicate them. It can remove the burden from your loved ones as they will know they are trying to meet your wishes and not making decisions on your behalf.

2. Beneficiaries

You can check who will get a part of your property or asset from time to time to ensure proper distribution of the same according to your wishes. You may change your beneficiaries if your circumstances have changed, such as getting married, having children, or getting divorced.

You need to keep your beneficiary information up to date so that your assets go to the people you want. The properties may get allotted based on outdated planning if you don’t regularly review the prospective recipients. You can consult a qualified attorney to discuss your beneficiaries. They can also help you understand the laws in your state and ensure that your estate plan is valid and effective.

3. Trusts

Estate planning often includes the creation of trusts that serve various purposes, including asset protection, tax planning, etc. Trusts can be revocable or irrevocable. One can create trusts when they are living or after their death. These bodies usually hold assets for yourself, your family, or your charitable organizations.

Trusts can have three integral parts: grantor, trustee, and beneficiary. One person can play all three roles and select someone to succeed. No matter what it is, thorough estate planning can take care of everything.

Nevertheless, it’s an entire extensive process with many implications. What you do with this can impact the next generation of family members. At the same time, you also want to protect your interests if something goes wrong. Or, you may wish to safeguard the interest of your spouse and kids.

