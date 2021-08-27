Why Gemstones are a Better Investment than Diamonds

Diamonds have always been held in high regard by not only collectors but the rest of society. However, a change may be around the corner. Gemstones, especially colored gemstones, are quickly becoming more and more popular, and with so many varieties, they are becoming the chosen stone for collectors and the general public alike.

There are many differences between diamonds and other gemstones, not only the price tag. Diamonds are part of the “big four” precious stones, known for being the most valuable gems in the market (diamond, ruby, sapphire, emerald). These four are known as precious stones, while other gemstones are known as “semi-precious” due to their availability. However, as you will learn in this article, there are stones rarer than diamonds.

So what are the differences that make gemstones a better investment than diamonds?

Vibrant Colors VS Colorless Diamonds

Color is one of the four characteristics used to measure the quality of a stone. Colored diamonds such as yellow and pink do exist, and they are valued similarly to other colored stones. More colorless diamonds are worth more, while brighter, more vibrant colored gemstones have a high value on the market.

For example, Sapphires can be many colors, but the Cornflower Blue Sapphires hold the highest value, thanks to their vivid blue tones and hues.

The main concern you should have in mind when shopping for gemstones is that most colored gems are heat treated. This means that the stone undergoes a special treatment that enhances the color. The treatment is often permanent, but there can be cases where the colors fade over time.

The chances of your gemstone fading are slim, but you need to keep it in mind. The stones are treated because most natural gemstones lack vibrant and vivid coloring, and those that do have said coloring in their natural form are rare and very expensive.

Any reputable jeweller will provide you with information regarding the treatment of any gemstone they are selling, so always seek out trusted gemstone sellers, such as Star Lanka, to ensure the highest quality stone.

The Tough Issue of Durability

Diamonds are well-known for being the toughest gemstone available. Only a select few gems come near it on the Moh scale for hardness. But what impact does hardness have when choosing colored gemstones over diamonds?

The answer is simple; it is a factor that needs to be considered if the gems are going to be used to make jewelry. Softer gemstones aren’t suitable for daily wear, as they can scratch, chip and crack if mistreated, even in the slightest. Cut more delicate gemstones will lose their facets over time, as they will become rounded.

Softer gemstones are usually cut as cabochons, as this cut doesn’t have any facets; therefore, there are no corners to be rounded over time.

For daily wear jewelry, it’s best to use a diamond or harder gemstones, while softer stones are perfect for occasionally wearing, such as parties, etc.

Precious Stones

As we mentioned earlier, only four gemstones are considered precious, Diamond, Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. These are also the four most expensive gemstones on the market. The three non-diamond stones are also great replacements if you are looking to avoid diamonds.

Rubies and sapphires have a hardness of 9 on the Mohs scale, second only to diamonds. Therefore, they are perfect candidates for daily wear jewelry. On the other hand, Emeralds are softer, reaching only 7.5-8 on the Mohs scale, which makes them less suitable for everyday wearing.

There are, of course, many other options if you want colored gemstones, but they are considered non-precious and aren’t as hard as diamonds, rubies, or sapphires.

Gemstones Rarer than Diamonds

Some gemstones are rare than diamonds. These gemstones are precious due to their rarity and are by far better investment than diamonds, as in some cases, the mines which produce them are entirely depleted.

As the name suggests, Tanzanite is found in Tanzania, and its beautiful blue-violet hues rival those of sapphires and are a fraction of the price. It was discovered in 1967 and has since become a very popular gemstone. Tanzanite has the particular characteristic that it can appear in different colors depending on the light and angle it’s viewed. This is known as pleochroism.

Rubies, being one of the four precious stones, are all rare. However, those found in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, are the rarest of them all and set the standard for quality and color. The conditions in Myanmar produce rubies with very little iron, giving the stones are more vivid red hue. Pigeon Blood rubies, as they are also known, are always in high demand.

Paraiba Tourmaline shocked the world when it was discovered in the 1980s with its brightly saturated blue-green color. Found in the Brazilian state of Paraiba, its discovery made miners rush to the area. The price for these gemstones still continues to grow. Whilst similar stones have been found in Mozambique and Nigeria, the Brazilian variety is still the leader when it comes to quality.

Kashmir Sapphires contain fine inclusions of rutile, which give the stone a soft look of saturated blue hues. The Himalayan mines that produced these gemstones ran dry in the 1930s; therefore, they are extremely rare and expensive and will only become more costly as their scarcity rises. It is primarily museums that own one of these stones nowadays, although some are privately owned.

Red Beryl

Red Beryl is related to Emeralds, Aquamarine, and Morganite. These stones contain manganese, which is what gives them a bright red hue. It is one of the rarest and most desired gemstones on the market. Most examples of Red Beryl are kept by collectors and are rarely cut.

Where to buy Colored gemstones?

What is clear from this article is that diamonds have the hardness to be worn as jewelry every day. However, there are rarer colored gemstones and far more variety available, although they are softer and wouldn't be suitable for everyday wear.

Suppose you are looking to invest in gemstones as a collector rather than for jewelry. In that case, the wide variety and rarity of colored gemstones make them a far better investment than diamonds.

Suppose you are looking to invest in gemstones as a collector rather than for jewelry. In that case, the wide variety and rarity of colored gemstones make them a far better investment than diamonds.